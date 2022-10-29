Home Entertainment “The Lie Life of Adults” released the poster of the original work of the genius girlfriend | The Lie Life of Adults_Sina Entertainment_Sina
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 30th news, according to foreign media reports, “My Gifted Girlfriend” original author Elena Ferrante’s new novel adaptation of the Netflix series “The Lie Life of Adults” released a poster, Announced to be launched on January 4 next year.

Starring Valeria Golino, Giordana Marengo, Alessandro Pleziosi, Pina Turco, directed by Edoardo de Angelis (Inseparable) Rand co-wrote the script for six episodes.

The story focuses on the transformation of the little heroine Giovanna from childhood to adolescence. She lives in Naples in the 1990s. At that time, there were actually two cities that bleed the same blood but feared and hated each other: the rich district with elegant masks, And the vulgar but uplifting ghetto—where her funny Aunt Vittoria lived. Giovanna tossed between these two worlds, but couldn’t find an answer to either.

