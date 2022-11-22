Home Entertainment “The Life of an Adult Lie” released a trailer focusing on the story of a girl’s growth | The Life of an Adult_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“A grown-up life of lies”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, the Netflix series “Lied Life of Adults” based on the new book of “My Brilliant Girlfriend” author Elena Ferrante released a trailer. In the story of the growth of a girl, she found that she “entered a story that does not belong to me”: “Auntie, why did you lie to me?” “This is a beautiful lie.”

Starring Valeria Golino, Giordana Marengo, Alessandro Pleziosi, Pina Turco, directed by Edoardo de Angelis (“Inseparable”), Fei Rand participated in the screenwriting, a total of six episodes, which will be launched on January 4 next year.

The story focuses on the transformation of the little heroine Giovanna from childhood to adolescence. She lived in Naples in the 1990s. At that time, there were actually two cities that bleed the same blood but feared and hated each other: the wealthy district wearing elegant masks, and the raunchy but uplifting ghetto – where her funny Aunt Vittoria lives. Giovanna moves between the two worlds without finding an answer to either.

