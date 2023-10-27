The Light of the White Tower: A Captivating Journey of Creativity and Emotion

“The Light of the White Tower” Premieres in Shanghai: Creators Share Their Insights

By Yu Rubo, Sichuan Daily All-Media Reporter

October 25 – The highly anticipated film “The Light of the White Tower,” produced by Emei Film Group, had its grand roadshow on the evening of October 25. The film’s Shanghai premiere took place at a local cinema, where director Zhang Luhe and lead actor Huang Yao engaged in a discussion with the audience after the screening. With great enthusiasm, the film is set to officially hit theaters on October 27.

One highlight of the roadshow was the incorporation of the popular song “Beijing Welcomes You,” which sparked the audience’s interest. Director Zhang Lu explained that the song is featured in a scene showcasing a class reunion of middle-aged individuals. The familiarity and liveliness of such songs often bring about encouragement, but as they resonate, they also evoke the melancholy of lost youthful years.

Huang Yao’s outstanding performance as Ouyang Wenhui earned her a nomination for Best Actress at this year’s Golden Rooster Award. Reflecting on her acting journey, she admitted that in the beginning, she lacked a clear vision for her character, and the role’s outline was rather vague. However, by fully immersing herself in the role and placing complete trust in the director on set, she was able to seamlessly embody Ouyang Wenhui.

During the roadshow event, actors Liu Chang, Li Zonghan, Fan Zhibo, Zhang Yuqi, Wang Yinan, and Jiang Shuying also shared their experiences of watching the film. Liu Chang highlighted the profound comfort he felt when the phrase “Can I hug you” was uttered, emphasizing the importance of human connection. Li Zonghan was deeply moved by the line “I can’t understand the world anymore,” lamenting the rapid changes of the times. Fan Zhibo expressed admiration for how the film captured the Beijing of her generation, stating that it made her believe that “being a fool in love is a particularly happy thing.” Wang Yinan became emotional and revealed that she shed tears while watching the film, as it resonated with the bittersweet feeling of longing for the past at a class reunion. Jiang Shuying, after experiencing “The Light of the White Tower,” praised its unique and heartfelt narrative style, which may appear simple but holds profound truths.

Audiences can expect a gripping and emotional journey as “The Light of the White Tower” releases this week. With its captivating storytelling and performances, the film has already garnered attention and anticipation among film enthusiasts.

