The large-scale drama "New Newsboy" will premiere in Taiyuan on August 19 and 20

The large-scale drama “New News Boys” is directed by the famous director Wu Xiaojiang, starring Liang Chunshu, the only disciple of Mr. Wang Tiecheng, inheritor of the Chinese dialect school and performing artist, and invited well-known domestic experts from various fields to form a luxurious creative team.

After nearly two years of polishing, the large-scale drama “New Newsboy” will be on the stage of the Taiyuan Workers’ Cultural Palace Grand Theater on August 19th and 20th. Today, I would like to introduce the luxurious creative team of the large-scale drama “New Newsboy”. Although they do not stand in the center of the stage, they play a decisive role in the success of the play. Let’s get to know the people behind the “New Newsboy”.

National level director. Graduated from the Directing Department of the Central Academy of Drama in 1983. After graduation, he went to the Central Experimental Theatre (now the National Theatre of China) as a director.

The director’s plays mainly include: “A Visit from the Dead to the Living”, “Woman”, “A Doll’s House”, “Enemy of the People”, “Intentional Injury”, “Crazy New Year’s Car” (Won the Small Theater Drama Director Award), “Divorce” Don’t come to me again”, “Chou Jun En Lai” (Won the Outstanding Director Award of the Ministry of Culture), “I Heard Love”, “The Lover”, “Love is the Mother River”, and the opera “Four Generations Together”.

