The large-scale drama “New News Boys” is directed by the famous director Wu Xiaojiang, starring Liang Chunshu, the only disciple of Mr. Wang Tiecheng, inheritor of the Chinese dialect school and performing artist, and invited well-known domestic experts from various fields to form a luxurious creative team.
After nearly two years of polishing, the large-scale drama “New Newsboy” will be on the stage of the Taiyuan Workers’ Cultural Palace Grand Theater on August 19th and 20th. Today, I would like to introduce the luxurious creative team of the large-scale drama “New Newsboy”. Although they do not stand in the center of the stage, they play a decisive role in the success of the play. Let’s get to know the people behind the “New Newsboy”.
National level director. Graduated from the Directing Department of the Central Academy of Drama in 1983. After graduation, he went to the Central Experimental Theatre (now the National Theatre of China) as a director.
The director’s plays mainly include: “A Visit from the Dead to the Living”, “Woman”, “A Doll’s House”, “Enemy of the People”, “Intentional Injury”, “Crazy New Year’s Car” (Won the Small Theater Drama Director Award), “Divorce” Don’t come to me again”, “Chou Jun En Lai” (Won the Outstanding Director Award of the Ministry of Culture), “I Heard Love”, “The Lover”, “Love is the Mother River”, and the opera “Four Generations Together”.
Screenwriter: Zhang Mingxin
Doctor of Directing, graduated from the Central Academy of Drama. Film and television drama screenwriter, drama director, acting teacher.
Her screenwriting works, such as “New Big Head Son, Small Head Dad”, “Sichuan Good Man”, “Bajie”, “Bagui Friends”, etc., have been broadcast by CCTV, local satellite TV and the Internet for many times. The stage plays “Rock, Scissors, Cloth”, “Festivals in China“, “Keep a Good Duan”, “China, My Dear Young China“, “The Treasure Ship Sail to Spring”, etc. stage.
Assistant Director: Guo Jing
Graduated from Shanghai Theater Academy, majoring in directing.
The director team participated in the play: as the assistant director in “Hui Xian Fang”; as the rehearsal director in “Four Weddings”; as the rehearsal director in “Hui Xian Fang”; as the rehearsal director in “I Will Be Back Before Midnight” ;As the director’s assistant in “Halloween Game”; as the rehearsal director in “Memory Cards”; as the director’s assistant in “The Great World“; as the rehearsal director in “Ghost Story”; “The Voice” as the assistant director; as the revival director in “Chamber Fight”.
So far, he has participated in more than 2,000 different positions in drama work.
Stage Design: Gu Ming
Graduated from the Central Academy of Drama, majoring in stage design, he is the senior consultant of the theater category of China Construction Technology Group and an expert of the expert group of China Performing Arts Equipment Association.
Participated in dozens of domestic and international large-scale performance design, such as: CCTV Zhengda variety show Spring Festival special variety show, CCTV studio design and construction, Poly International Magic Master National Tour “Ferris Wheel” stage design, etc.
Drama stage design works include: “Intentional Injury”, “A Doll’s House”, “The Love I Heard”, “This is the Last Struggle”, “Rainy Night”, “Glacier”, etc.
Multimedia Design: Gu Ruoshi
Graduated from the Central Academy of Drama, majoring in stage design, with a Ph.D.
Participated in the design and implementation of more than ten domestic and international performance projects. Among them, the stage design of dramas: “The Senate of the Wind Ginseng”, “Rainy Night”, “A Flower of Surprise”, “Fire”, “Glacier”, “Character of the Green Mountain”, “Love to Helan”, etc.
Synopsis
In the early 2020s, a group of new members of a college drama club, composed of freshmen, invited director Yang Haipeng to rehearse an “old” drama “News Boys”.
A young reporter from the campus news network, Hu Xiaodi, who is also a freshman, found Wu Ke, one of the members of the drama club. She wanted to ask him for some exclusive news about the “Newsboy” crew.
Under Hu Xiaodi’s hard work and hard work, she unexpectedly learned from Wu Ke that the students not only had a conflict with Director Yang Haipeng, but also had a conflict with the school secretary, Teacher Qiao.
Seeing that the premiere date is getting closer, but the misunderstandings and contradictions between the two sides are getting deeper and deeper. Can the “old” story of “News Boy” really move the new generation of young people in the 21st century? Is the director’s request too much? Is there eccentricity and making things difficult between teachers and students? … Various factors are interfering with the emotions of the students. Will this premiere go smoothly? Everything fell into the unknown.
With the in-depth interview of Hu Xiaodi, she became more and more reluctant to see all kinds of accidents that broke out in the crew. She saw the director’s expectations, she saw Teacher Qiao’s embarrassment, and she saw the efforts and cuteness of the students… So what will be the result?
performance information
“Show time”
August 19th and 20th 19:30
“Performance Location”
Taiyuan Workers’ Cultural Palace·Grand Theater
