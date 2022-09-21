Original title: Countries and regions selected the best international film list for the 95th Academy Awards. Mainland China and Hong Kong have not yet been determined

Sohu Entertainment News The application for the 95th Academy Awards is about to close, and countries and regions have successively announced the films competing for the Best International Film Award. The following are the confirmed films for selection ↓ ↓ The selection of films from Mainland China and Hong Kong has not been announced yet, which one do you think we should choose?

This year’s Oscars will announce the short list on December 21, and the final nominees will be announced on January 24, 2023. The awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

Belgium: "Intimacy" Austria: "Corset" Bolivia: "Our Homeland" Iran: "The Third World War" India: "The Last Film Screening" Uruguay: Employees and Employers Israel: Sabaya Cinema Nepal: "Butterfly on the Windowpane" New Zealand: The Hunt Portugal: "The Living Soul" Romania: The Flawless Beginning Venezuela: The Box Lithuania: "Hometown Revisited" Brazil: "Mars 1" Canada: "Eternal Spring" Costa Rica: Domingo and the Ghost of the Mist Ecuador: "The Hidden Solitude" Guatemala's "Days I Was Undercover in a Killing Government" Panama: "Birthday Boy" Paraguay: "The Realm of the Forest" Indonesia: "Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap" Armenia: "Sunrise at Aurora" Kazakhstan: "Life" Bosnia and Herzegovina: "The Ballad" Iceland: "Beautiful Creatures" Ukraine: "Klondike" Bulgaria: "Mother" Czech: "Il Boemo" Finland: Portrait of a Girl Georgia: "The Long Rest" Greece: "Magnetic Field" Hungary: "Blockade" Ireland: "The Quiet Girl" Kosovo: "Finding Venera" Latvia: "January" Montenegro: "Laurel Elegy" Netherlands: "Narcosis" Slovenia: The Story of the Brass Orchestra Switzerland: "Three Winters" Albania: "A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes" Algeria: "Our Brothers" Tunisia: "Under the Fig Tree" Turkey: "Kerr" Uganda: Tembele

