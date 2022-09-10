Home Entertainment ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Trailer Released – Halle Bailey Sings – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle
Entertainment

(Comprehensive news) Disney’s live-action film “The Little Mermaid” recruited African-American singer Halle Bailey to play the heroine “Ariel”. When the news was announced, it could be said to be controversial, because the skin color was criticized, and many netizens thought it did not fit the animation. image. But her singing has received a lot of recognition, even Beyoncé praised it.

The latest teaser shows scenes from the underwater realm inhabited by the little mermaid “Ariel”, and more importantly, audiences can also hear highlights of Halle Bailey singing the classic song “Part of Your World“.

The hero of the movie “Prince Eric” is played by the handsome British Jonah Hauer-King, who has thick eyebrows and a melancholy atmosphere. Not only that, but he was a top graduate from Cambridge University with a degree in Theology and Religious Studies.

In addition, the actress Jessica Alexander, who played the villain “Ursula”, was also highly discussed. Her supermodel face sparked discussions, and some netizens joked that the prince would be seduced by this super-hot villain and finally betray “Ariel”.

