Recently, Halle Bailey, who played the live-action heroine of “The Little Mermaid”, appeared on the cover of “Variety” and was interviewed. When she talks about the little mermaid she plays, she hopes to encourage little girls like her to know that they are special and that they too can be little princesses.

For playing the little mermaid, she was scolded by many netizens, and the topic “This is not the little mermaid in my heart” was trended on Twitter. Sister Chloe Bailey said that their big family is closely united to resist the abuse of netizens. Chloe said: “This is very important, there is strong support by your side, and one person can carry the truth. It’s hard.”

Halle Bailey also took encouragement from her grandparents, who shared memories of racism endured throughout their lives. Halle finally understands that once she plays this role, it will have a special meaning and impact on black girls. So she started thinking about how her childhood self would be inspired if the cartoon version of Ariel was a person of color. “What does it do to me, how does it change my confidence, what I believe in myself and everything. It’s a small thing for others, but a big thing for us,” Harley said.

Shooting the live-action version of The Little Mermaid was a transformation for Halle Bailey, who auditioned at 18 and finished filming at 21. Director Rob Marshall praised Halle for being born for the big screen, saying: “Harry’s ability to dig deep into Ariel’s inner and emotional real side. It’s like seeing a great movie actor. It’s like being born.”

“The Little Mermaid” will be released in North America on May 26, 2023. Are you looking forward to it?

