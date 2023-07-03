The Little Prince Art Center Officially Opens in Beijing: Celebrating 80 Years of the Beloved Classic

“Little Prince Art Center Opens in Beijing, Showcasing 80th Anniversary Theme Exhibition and Musical”

Beijing, China – June 29, 2023 – The highly anticipated Little Prince Art Center officially opened its doors in the 1949 Park of Creative Headquarters, located in Dongba Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing. The art center is offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the 80th anniversary theme exhibition, titled “Dream with me,” as well as the officially authorized Chinese version of the beloved musical “The Little Prince.”

To mark the opening of the center, distinguished guests were invited, including Olivier Dagayer, the great-nephew of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the author of “The Little Prince,” and president of the POMASE estate management committee in France. Dagayer personally visited the Art Center on July 3 and witnessed the captivating performance commemorating the 80th anniversary of “The Little Prince.”

Accompanied by staff members, Dagayer explored the Art Center and immersed himself in the theme exhibition, which vividly recreated classic scenes from the beloved tale. Later on, he enjoyed a special viewing of the Chinese version of the musical “The Little Prince” at the art center’s theater. The event was attended by various key figures involved in the production, such as Chinese producer Liu Dayi, French producer Alexandre Dubos, producer Zhang Baowen, and director Qi Xin, as well as theme exhibition co-artist Liu Tong.

“The Little Prince,” published in 1943, has become one of the world‘s most renowned classics, captivating readers across more than 480 countries and regions. With over 400 million readers, it holds the title of the most widely circulated and beloved work in the history of world literature. The story follows a pilot who meets a young prince while stranded in the Sahara Desert. The little prince imparts wisdom on finding life’s most important aspects, presenting a romantic and philosophical perspective through the eyes of a child.

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of its publication, the Art Center of the Little Prince extended an invitation to Olivier Dagayer, who expressed deep appreciation for the work. Dagayer stated, “Every time I read ‘The Little Prince,’ I discover its immense value. It is not just a book about our family; it represents the greatness of Saint-Exupéry and the significance of ‘The Little Prince.'”

As part of the effort to preserve the innocence and genuine pursuit of life conveyed in “The Little Prince,” the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Foundation was established in France in 2009. The foundation organizes various global initiatives to support the growth of young individuals and provide them with a better future.

During an interview following his visit to the Art Center, Olivier Dagayer commended the Chinese team for their profound understanding of “The Little Prince.” He emphasized the significance of the work for children and expressed hope that both the media and producer Liu Dayi would continue to promote “The Little Prince” in China, as it presents the ideal gift for today’s children.

In recent years, China and France have actively engaged in cultural exchanges and integration. Olivier Dagayer’s visit signifies the commencement of a more robust phase in the multicultural integration between China and overseas nations. Notably, Lingbang Group, a leading media content distribution and brand licensing company, has partnered with big-name media to establish the Little Prince Art Center. Through this collaboration, the cherished French IP is brought offline to engage with fans and audiences, infusing new life and energy into the classic work that has transcended time for 80 years.

The Little Prince Art Center is a realization of years of operation and IP development, exemplifying the holistic approach taken by big-name media in the entire drama industry chain. By breaking through the boundaries of virtual reality and seamlessly integrating IP, music, space, art, performance, and trends, this multidimensional approach promises to deliver a richer and more immersive experience. Guided by French consultants and incorporating a professional team and global talents, the Art Center represents a significant exploration of multicultural localization. Olivier Dagayer expressed high expectations for the Chinese-produced musical “The Little Prince” and hoped it would serve as a bridge for cultural exchange and friendship between China and France.

The 80th anniversary theme exhibition, “Dream with me,” and the officially authorized Chinese version of “The Little Prince” musical will be open to the public at the Art Center, located in Dongba Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, from June 29, 2023. Fans of all ages are invited to experience the world of “The Little Prince” firsthand at this remarkable exhibition.

