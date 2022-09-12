“One Piece” is about to usher in a live-action series adapted by Netflix. Although it is accompanied by controversy, it also has a high degree of attention. Recently, we’ve had a small glimpse into what the live-action series is about. The manga and animation of “One Piece” have more than a thousand episodes, and the ten-episode length of the first season of the live-action series certainly cannot present the content of the anime so far.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, one of the crew’s cinematographers, has the answer. She said that the first season of the live-action version of “One Piece” will tell the content of the East China Sea, which is the first storyline of the anime. At the same time, Whitaker and the director have watched all the more than 1,000 episodes of “One Piece” so far to ensure they know what to do.

At the same time, she stressed that the live-action version of “One Piece” will not “copy” the anime, but “do your own thing” in many ways.

“If you don’t have a story in place, you won’t be able to capture the audience, no matter what you do,” she said. “We just hope we can attract new audiences and attract people who find the story good and interesting.”

If it is really performed according to the plot of the comics, it is estimated that it will not look good. It still depends on the skill of the crew to adapt it. But the adaptation is not random. The final effect of the live-action version of “One Piece” can only be determined after seeing the feature film. I only hope that the ending of this show will be slightly better than Netflix’s “Resident Evil”.