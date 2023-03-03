Home Entertainment The live-action Peter Pan “Peter Pan and Wendy” reinterprets the classic fairy tale | Disney | The Epoch Times
“Peter Pan and Wendy” (Taiwan translation: Peter Pan and Wendy) will exclusively land on Disney+ on April 28. (Movie posters and stills provided by Disney+ and Above The Line)

[The Epoch Times, March 03, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) After “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”, Disney once again interprets the classic story of Peter Pan. The original movie “Peter Pan and Wendy” (Taiwan translation: Peter Pan and Wendy) will be launched on Disney+ at the end of April.

The live-action version of “Peter Pan & Wendy” (Peter Pan & Wendy) is adapted from the novel of the same name by the famous Scottish writer James Matthew Barrie (James Matthew Barrie). Go to the fantasy Neverland and embark on an exciting adventure with Peter Pan and Wonderful Fairy.

However, this is not the first live-action version of “Peter Pan”. “Captain Hook” (1991) by Steven Spielberg.

“Peter Pan and Wendy” has a rich cast, with British sportsman Jude Law playing the villainous Captain Hook, leading a young cast: Alexander Moloney, who plays the leading man Peter Pan. Molony, Ever Anderson as the heroine Wendy and Yara Shahidi as the Wonderful Fairy.

The story of this film tells the story of Wendy, a young girl who is afraid of growing up. One day, she meets Peter Pan, a boy who uses magic to stop her growth. She decides to take her younger brother to follow Wonder Fairy and Peter to Neverland World, hoping to stay there as a child. . On the way, they encounter the evil Captain Hook and start a series of fierce battles.

“Peter Pan and Wendy” will be launched on Disney+ on April 28.

“Peter Pan and Wendy” Trailer in Chinese: Please click here to watch the video

