Home Entertainment The live-action version of “Saint Seiya” movie first exposed poster More details will be announced at SDCC this year
Entertainment

The live-action version of “Saint Seiya” movie first exposed poster More details will be announced at SDCC this year

by admin
The live-action version of “Saint Seiya” movie first exposed poster More details will be announced at SDCC this year

Original title: More details of the first poster of the live-action “Saint Seiya” movie will be announced at SDCC this year

The live-action version of “Saint Seiya” movie’s first poster will be revealed. More details will be announced at SDCC this year

teaser poster

Time Net NewsThe live-action movie “Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac” has also exposed its first trailer poster. The film will be unveiled at SDCC Comic Con this Sunday, Beijing time, and may have its first trailer. The male protagonist Seiya is played by Nitta Makenyu, and Madison Eastman, who plays Saori, has appeared in “Jumanji: Battle in the Jungle”.

The film will meet global audiences in 2023.

hero and heroine

Sean Bean as Shiroto Mitsurugi

“Game of Thrones” actor Sean Bean plays Mitsusagi Shiroto. The director of the film is the Polish Thomas Bakinski, who once served as the producer of the American drama “The Witcher”, and he directed the Netflix animated version of “Zodiac Knight: Saint Seiya”. He still has a certain degree of this Japanese comic. Familiarity. The latest edition was written by 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Matthew Stu Aiken and Josh Campbell, who also wrote the script for “Special Forces.”

The action director is Zheng Jizong, who has just worked for “Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and he also served as the action director for the “Rush Hour” series. In addition, “Phoenix” Famke Jansen, Nick Starr, Mark Dacascos also joined.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  From "Chen Xiang 6:30" to see the original IP's "Life II" | "Taking the Pulse" Online Movie_Video_Sequel_Serialization

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Bonus: Kontakt violin library Contemporary Violin free download

The dangerous crusade against the history textbooks

The 4th Qingdao Original Music Support Program Launched...

Find an easy-to-express outlet for realistic themes, and...

Making Music More Fun Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra debuts

Digging and Inheriting the Excellent Tradition “Agarwood Like...

TVB supports Xiaosheng Zhang Zhenlang’s birthday celebration activities,...

Costume drama experience +1 He Lan teased “One...

TVB Xiaosheng Zheng Junhong and his wife left...

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Screenwriter Wants Nicolas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy