Original title: More details of the first poster of the live-action “Saint Seiya” movie will be announced at SDCC this year

The live-action version of “Saint Seiya” movie’s first poster will be revealed. More details will be announced at SDCC this year

teaser poster

Time Net NewsThe live-action movie “Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac” has also exposed its first trailer poster. The film will be unveiled at SDCC Comic Con this Sunday, Beijing time, and may have its first trailer. The male protagonist Seiya is played by Nitta Makenyu, and Madison Eastman, who plays Saori, has appeared in “Jumanji: Battle in the Jungle”.

The film will meet global audiences in 2023.

hero and heroine

Sean Bean as Shiroto Mitsurugi “Game of Thrones” actor Sean Bean plays Mitsusagi Shiroto. The director of the film is the Polish Thomas Bakinski, who once served as the producer of the American drama “The Witcher”, and he directed the Netflix animated version of “Zodiac Knight: Saint Seiya”. He still has a certain degree of this Japanese comic. Familiarity. The latest edition was written by 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Matthew Stu Aiken and Josh Campbell, who also wrote the script for “Special Forces.” The action director is Zheng Jizong, who has just worked for “Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and he also served as the action director for the “Rush Hour” series. In addition, “Phoenix” Famke Jansen, Nick Starr, Mark Dacascos also joined.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: