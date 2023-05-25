The live-action version of “War God Master” will be released soon_Guangming.com

The live-action version of “The God of Valor” will be released soon, and it will be broadcast exclusively on Youku.

With the astonishing achievement of animation hits breaking through 8 billion, the live-action drama “Master of Valkyrie” is about to debut. The play is adapted from Ruohong Culture’s male-frequency fantasy masterpiece novel. The refined character design, complex story line and fierce plot conflicts in the play attract the audience’s attention. The snail, a well-known author in the online novel world, is co-directed with the original author Dark Magician. With his rich creative experience and understanding of the original work, he presents more realistic and delicate characters and plot development, and perfectly transforms the charm of the original work. onto the screen.

The live-action drama will use top-notch production teams and visual effects technology, and is committed to creating a grand oriental aesthetic worldview and magnificent fantasy scenes. Every battle will become a visual feast, bringing the audience an exciting and tense experience.

Fang Ruohong Culture, the investor behind the live-action drama “Master of the Martial Gods”, is a well-known animation company in China. It has created more than 20 series of animations including “The Legend of the Demon God”, “The Wonderland of the Thousand Worlds”, and “The Lord of the Thousand Worlds”. The big video platform has more than 60 billion views. Ruohong Culture is striving to create a series of live-action dramas in the universe of the universe. “War God Jue” and other live-action dramas have been launched one after another.

As the founder of Ruohong Culture, the furious snail is also the author of novels such as “Rebirth of a Thief Walking the World“, “The Story of the Demon God”, and “Nine Stars Tianchen Jue”. This time, together with the director of the original author, Dark Mage, he has a very grand ambition to create a universe of ten thousand realms.

Ruohong Culture is a company that is progressing very fast. From novels to comics to animation to film and television dramas, every link is personally done. Judging from the early animation works of Ruohong Culture in 2017, its production is very rough, but it will be produced in 2022. The animation production level of “The Seventh Season of Demon God” is no less than that of the top animation production companies in China. The person in charge of Ruohong Culture also said that in the second half of the year, they will release ten more high-quality single episodes of more than 15 minutes. Top animation works, creating a visual feast in the animation field. The film and television drama “Master of the Martial Gods” is the beginning of Ruohong Culture in the field of film and television, and its production level is already amazing.

The story of the original novel of “The Master of the Martial God” tells the story of the Martial God Qin Chen, who was once the top powerhouse in the martial arts field, but was plotted against by gangsters. Three hundred years later, a boy with the same name inherited the will of the god of war, Qin Chen, and became the beloved grandson of King Dingwu, the god of the Daqi National Army. However, the origin of the biological father is a mystery, and the mother and son were treated coldly in Dingwu Palace and depended on each other. In order to protect everything he loves, Qin Chen resolutely shouldered the great task of safeguarding the five kingdoms of the world, and embarked on the road of martial arts again.

On the basis of the original work, the authors of the original work, the dark magician and the furious snail, carried out ideological and artistic sublimation. The story revolves around Qin Chen and others guarding Daqi, focusing on shaping dozens of group portraits of Qin Yuechi, Lin Tian, ​​Wang Qiming, etc. , so that the storyline of the original work has been comprehensively improved, so that fantasy heroes no longer stick to small loves, but protect the righteousness of the country and the great love of the common people in the world. Let the fantasy fairy tales return to the narrative logic of the great hero serving the country and the people, and reshape the pride of the fantasy fairy tales.

Let us look forward to the launch of the live-action drama “The God of War”. With the launch of the live-action drama “Master of the Martial Gods”, the male-frequency fantasy fairy tale works will usher in a new starting point.