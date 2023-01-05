Home Entertainment The location of Liu Yifei’s new drama is so beautiful, don’t believe me, come and see for yourself | Liu Yifei | Dali | Yunnan_Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Entertainment

The location of Liu Yifei’s new drama is so beautiful, don’t believe me, come and see for yourself | Liu Yifei | Dali | Yunnan_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

by admin
The location of Liu Yifei’s new drama is so beautiful, don’t believe me, come and see for yourself | Liu Yifei | Dali | Yunnan_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

　　Original title: The first hit of the year!The shooting location of Liu Yifei’s new drama is so beautiful, if you don’t believe it, I can’t take you down

　　Author: Feekr Travel

　　At 8 o’clock tonight, Liu Yifei’s first modern drama “To a Windy Place” will officially start broadcasting.(hereinafter referred to as “Wind”)

With the high popularity and praise of “Menghualu” last year, everyone is full of expectations for this new drama. As soon as the news of the fixed file came out, its popularity was directly “one-of-a-kind”.

Before the broadcast started this afternoon, the number of reservations on the Mango TV station alone exceeded 2 million.

@official poster

this is a movieRealistic in life, but easy to look atdrama.AlthoughThe beginning was a bit cruel, but fortunately, Xu Hongdou went to Dali at the beginning of the second episode to start a journey of healing.

Compared with focusing on modern society, after watching urban dramas that are more heart-wrenching, even the poster of “The Wind” reveals a “sense of variety”, giving people a sense ofThe beauty of ideal life coming into reality

@official notice@official notice

In the trailer, Xu HongdouThe street that climbed uphill with a suitcase, the rapeseed field that ran, the windy courtyard where we stayed; the meadow that Xie Zhiyao walked with his horse, the lakeside where he camped…They are all fascinating.

　　I really like a line in the trailer: “Here, you will see others as well as yourself.“This is also one of the meanings of travel.

In the second episode aired today, Xu Hongdou has arrived in DaliIn the second episode aired today, Xu Hongdou has arrived in Dali

　　This time, there is no need for Xiao Feijun to dig specially, the location of the filming is also the destination where the heroine Xu Hongdou went to “find the answer” in the play-Dalithe heat also began to soar.

If you haven’t been to Dali, watch the show firsttravel againYes, friends who have been to Dali can find it again“Wind version” Dali play guide

　　In the “windy” place that is about to hit a new height

　　Red Bean has realized everyone’s ideal

image source watermarkimage source watermark

As an ordinary drama fan, the day before the official broadcast of “The Wind” – that is, yesterday – I saw a data video, and I was really shocked.

out of nowhereThe heat value can be described as “a ride away from the dust”which made me have to add another dimension to the expectations of this drama.

Actor Tu Songyan @Official StillsActor Tu Songyan @Official Stills
Actor Wu Yanshu @Official StillsActor Wu Yanshu @Official Stills

　　Perhaps because “Menghualu” has accumulated a wave of goodwill and popularity, it has a little filter for “The Wind”.(I hope the new drama will live up to everyone’s expectations)

　　Look closely at the credits, except for the hero and heroineLiu YifeiwithLi Xianas well as the national-level actor who won the “Tiantan Award” for Best Actress with “Mom”Wu Yanshu,as well asYang Kun, Tu Songyan, Zhang LeiWaiting for a group of powerful actors.

@official notice @official notice

During the ten or so hours of waiting for the start of the broadcast, theTrailer and HighlightsI brushed it all over again, it’s really eye-catching!Combined with last year’s netizensOn-the-spot “visiting class” diarycouldn’t help but start a strategy.

Feeding horses on the meadow, camping and having picnics by the lake, running in the fields, playing the piano and eating in the small yard, reading books by the book wall, and going to the market with a basket on your back…

　　No wonder everyone says: “Xu Hongdou’s life is my ideal life”。

Little Red Book@李现 Little Red [email protected]李现

In China, it is difficult to find another province like Yunnan.

See also  "Unpopular singer" Stefanie Sun officially settled in Douyin, this singer is not too cold-China Entertainment Network

There are exotic styles hereXishuangbannaThere is a travel net red originatorLijiangthere is also the charming oasis Slow CityPu’er……

　　but if iFind a city to live in for three years or two yearsI have the same option as Red Bean:Dali

The picture below @Official Publicity Photo The picture below @Official Publicity Photo

　　There are romances here.nightgo to the street to pick up romance, everyone sat cross-legged on the floor, chatting about topics that don’t require thinking. A message is exchanged for a rose, and a guitar is exchanged for a song with a distant friend.

@Dicai@Dicai
@Official Publicity Photo@Official Publicity Photo

　　There is a simple life here too.Carrying bamboo baskets during the daygo to the market to buy life, There are also sorrows and trivialities in the firewood, rice, oil and salt. You can buy a sugarcane for 5 yuan, eat a bowl of cold chicken rice noodles for a few yuan, and listen to a Live on the street at any time.

It’s no surprise that Xu Hongdou chose to come here to find answers to his life.

@official notice@official notice

This is a “magic” city. The moment the window is rolled down and the wind blows, it seems to be healed.People who come here to “look for life” with full expectations will not be disappointed in the end.

Little Red Book @ Seven SevenLittle Red Book @ Seven Seven

Many people say that those who come to Dali are to escape from life.

　　Flowers can be sold by the catty, rice noodles can be eaten for more than a dozen yuan, and a large bag of strawberries is less than 10 yuanIt is not impossible to escape for a while for these.

　　Visit ancient villages, learn indigo dyeing, and go to the market

　　Put down the phone and feel life

Fengyang Yicun Xiaohongshu@阿biu和二佳 Fengyang Yicun [email protected]阿biu和二佳

It may not be the first time for many friends to go to Dali. To make the new trip special, it is better to check in Dali with “The Wind”.

　　Wander around without looking throughancient townto the old villagelearn indigo dyeingor carry a bamboo basket togo to the marketPut down the phone and feel lifeevery attempt heals oneself invisibly.

　　/ Shaxi Ancient Town /

Little Red Book @胡十一啊Little Red Book @胡十一啊

　　someone said:Leaving Shaxi is like falling out of love

here hasThe only surviving ancient market on the Ancient Tea Horse Road,and alsoWell-preserved ancient theaters and temples…The ancient architecture combined with the trendy lifestyle makes this place have a particularly charming charm.

Sit at the entrance of the tea room, walk along the ancient post road paved with stone slabs, and meet the lazy cat in the corner…In the shop in Shaxi, there are interesting souls hidden

Little Red Book @胡十一啊Little Red Book @胡十一啊

　　The bridge that Xu Hongdou walked across with his luggage was calledYujin Bridge; The bookstore where you can bury your time in books is calledShaxi Pioneer Bookstoredon’t miss these two places.

Little Red Book@超级黑米Little Red [email protected]超级黑米

　　Yujin Bridge is a place where Bai people have lived here for generations.The necessary way to work and do businessFlocks of sheep sometimes appear by the bridge, and the pictures of beautiful villages move from books to reality.

In the early morning of winter, the Heihui River will be filled with hot air and fairy air.Cloudy and sunny, the bridge carriesamazing attractionlike a living scroll.

The first half of @李现小红书, the second half of @小红书Dali Xishi Nationality Photo (Second Store)The first half of @李现小红书, the second half of @小红书Dali Xishi Nationality Photo (Second Store)

There are already friends who follow Li Xian to successfully check in the same style

See also  Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 latest color ``Wheat'' debuts

Pioneer Bookstore opened in Beilong Village. It was remodeled from an old granary in the village, about 2km away from Shaxi Ancient Town.

It is not only tourists who visit here, but alsoSeventy or eighty-year-old grandmother in the villagethere are also dailyChildren who come running after school

Little Red Book@李现Little Red [email protected]李现

Xiao Feijun learned that during the poetry event, Yu Xiuhua once came to the bookstore, and the more than ten rows of seats prepared were full, and there was a circle of people standing around.

Xiaofei Jun wasLocal people’s cultural identity and participationI was moved, as expected of Shaxi, where everyone was reluctant to leave.

　　/ Fengyangyi Village /

Screenshot from XiaohongshuScreenshot from Xiaohongshu

ps: After reading it, I feel like I have met myself

　　For a long time last year, some people made a special trip to Fengyangyi Village to meet Liu Yifei/Li Xian who were filming “The Wind” in Dali.(Someone met six or seven or eight times back and forth)

Today, I went to Xiaohongshu to search Fengyangyi Village, and I could see the process and mental journey of everyone going to meet them. really cute!

Little Red Book@Miss M's Life SharingLittle Red [email protected] M’s Life Sharing

The village retains its old style, and as more and more people know about it, it is more lively than before. In addition, “The Wind” is also filmed here, it is bound to become popular.

Little Red Book@Blade AdultLittle Red [email protected] Adult

　　Walking through the path paved with stones, there are still trees on the tree.squirrel slips by; Dacongrose rose climbs the wallhanging over the eaves,I obviously don’t live here, but I feel that life is so beautiful

Little Red Book@阿biu和二佳Little Red [email protected]阿biu和二佳

　　No matter what reason you go to Fengyangyi Village, please don’t miss itIntangible cultural heritage – indigo dyeing

Find an indigo dyeing workshop and learn about thisAncient and charming printing and dyeing processfrom the Qin and Han Dynasties through the millennium, and continues to the present.

Little Red Book@Miss M's Life Sharing Little Red [email protected] M’s Life Sharing

You can think about the final product, it can be a pairIndigo socks, skirts, canvas bags, dolls, fans…Then following the guidance of the staff, Shen reaped a rare hand-made time.

Tips: Gantong Temple and Jizhao Temple are nearby, so you can check in together

　　/ Market on March Street /

@official notice@official notice

In the trailer, Xu Hongdou opened the window on the second floor and looked at the scene of calling her to go to the market with a backpack on her back, which is heart-wrenching.

　　In Dali, if you don’t go to catch a set, you will always feel that there is a lack of taste.Then go to March Street once. The March Street market is held 4 times a month. You can ask the locals to confirm the latest market time.

@Tada@Tada

There are markets in Dali almost every day, and the locations vary in size and size.There is no need to hide the fireworks in the market. When you live in Dali, you can buy a bamboo basket and carry it to buy life.

Little Red Book @ Seven SevenLittle Red Book @ Seven Seven

Thinking of this year, a piece of sugarcane in Hangzhou cost 18 yuan, and in Dali5 yuan can buy a sugarcane with few knots and long knotsreally envious.

　　Gypsophila 8 yuan a catty, 10 yuan a lot of roses,The moment of romance is filled; 10 yuan and 3 catties can buy super-large mangoes and potato chips in steel basins…

See also  The pre-sale of Wang Zulan's Asa's film "Only Our Day" is open. It is the most suitable for confessing missing and waiting for a thousand years jqknews

　　The idea of ​​wanting to settle in Dali is 1w times more.

　　/ Longwei Pass /

Little Red Book@Beevalley Manshan HOUSELittle Red [email protected] Manshan HOUSE

want to goDali a hundred years agoCome to Longwei Pass!

　　Few tourists will stop for it, but here isPeople say “the real old Dali”

Little Red Book @Michao CrazyLittle Red Book @Michao Crazy

Perhaps it is precisely because there are no tourists to bother, the seemingly dilapidated Longweiguan hides the favorite fireworks life of urbanites——There is no invasion of commercialization, and there is no disturbance and “wealthy and charming eyes”

　　You’ll see here that modern cities are hard to see anymoreTailor Shops and Vintage BarbershopsMonks walking on the street are not surprised, even the dog has become more lazy.

　　Beyond Cangshan and Erhai Lake

　　The beautiful scenery that has been overlooked

　　/ Deer Crouching Mountain /

The current The current “Internet Red Wall” has been destroyed by graffiti, here is a picture of the mountaintop scenery [email protected]zhangdarlin

When it comes to Luwo Mountain, many people will think of the “net red window” that looks good in photos. From the outside, it is a dilapidated small house that even lost its roof.

　　Many people don’t know that it is not a so-called wild spot: including the “Internet Red Wall”Lu’eshan Ruinswas listed by the local government as early as 2011Municipal cultural relics protection unit

　　asAncient cultural sites spanning thousands of yearswhere the vestiges areStrong evidence to support human activities in the Neolithic Age. It’s really a pity to be used to simply take pictures and check in, and then complain that “it’s not worth coming”.

Weibo @智族GQWeibo @智族GQ

In June last year, Li Xian shot a magazine cover and a video here. The weather is good and the film is really good. No wonder it can attract so many people.

Little Red Book @zhangdarlinLittle Red [email protected]zhangdarlin

　　come all come,Don’t miss the view from the top of the mountainUnder the light of the sunset on a sunny day, everything around becomes milder.

Seeing the shadows being gradually elongated, and the rays of the sun falling on the lake,Dali’s romance is involuntarily captured by the senses at this moment

　　/ Bird Hanging Mountain /

Seeing the pasture with horses where Xie Zhiyao and Xu Hongdou met, the first thing that came to mind wasbird hanging mountain

But I hesitated before writing about Bird Hanging Mountain, because it is different from other destinations, as a protected area,Sparsely populated, cattle and sheep meadowis what it is.

Little Red Book @joyboyLittle Red Book @joyboy

　　It’s beautiful, but also dangerous.It is wild at an altitude of 3200 meters, almost isolated from the world. But just by swiping through the photos, I am so fascinated, I still can’t help but want to tell you:

　　Not all the beautiful scenery needs to be visited. Among the beautiful mountains and rivers of the motherland, Dali also has such a beautiful place as Niaodiao Mountain.

　　-

@official tidbits@official tidbits

In fact, there is an episode in the tidbits released in advance that shows part of the food.for exampleGrilled tofu, irrigated oven, barbecue……

In Dali, you can eat a 20-pack of baked tofu for 6 yuan. You can eat it with mild spicy sauce, medium spicy sauce, sweet spicy sauce, extra spicy sauce or chili noodles.

@图虫创意@图虫创意

Of course, Dali’s food starts and ends like this, andBait, roasted milk fan, cold chicken rice noodle, Xizhou Baba…You may wish to watch the show, pay attention to see what delicious food it has!

You may also like

GOT the beat’s upcoming comeback member Kim Taeyeon-Ryu...

Su Youpeng appeared on Hunan Satellite TV’s New...

Beacon releases annual film market report, Beijing tops...

Ju Jingyi sued Weishang for infringing her portrait...

Huanrui Century was frozen 49.49 million yuan, and...

Bad Bunny x adidas Originals Campus “Cloud White”...

Infused with Lakers Zijin details! adidas Crazy 1...

BIGBANG’s Taeyang teases that he will collaborate with...

Modular Gear Project Officially Releases “#004 CAPSL-DTCH” Capsule...

Toyota Group, the record year in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy