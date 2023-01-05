Original title: The first hit of the year!The shooting location of Liu Yifei’s new drama is so beautiful, if you don’t believe it, I can’t take you down

At 8 o’clock tonight, Liu Yifei’s first modern drama “To a Windy Place” will officially start broadcasting.(hereinafter referred to as “Wind”)

With the high popularity and praise of “Menghualu” last year, everyone is full of expectations for this new drama. As soon as the news of the fixed file came out, its popularity was directly “one-of-a-kind”.

Before the broadcast started this afternoon, the number of reservations on the Mango TV station alone exceeded 2 million.

this is a movieRealistic in life, but easy to look atdrama.AlthoughThe beginning was a bit cruel, but fortunately, Xu Hongdou went to Dali at the beginning of the second episode to start a journey of healing.

Compared with focusing on modern society, after watching urban dramas that are more heart-wrenching, even the poster of “The Wind” reveals a “sense of variety”, giving people a sense ofThe beauty of ideal life coming into reality。

In the trailer, Xu HongdouThe street that climbed uphill with a suitcase, the rapeseed field that ran, the windy courtyard where we stayed; the meadow that Xie Zhiyao walked with his horse, the lakeside where he camped…They are all fascinating.

I really like a line in the trailer: “Here, you will see others as well as yourself.“This is also one of the meanings of travel.

In the second episode aired today, Xu Hongdou has arrived in Dali

This time, there is no need for Xiao Feijun to dig specially, the location of the filming is also the destination where the heroine Xu Hongdou went to “find the answer” in the play-Dalithe heat also began to soar.

If you haven’t been to Dali, watch the show firsttravel againYes, friends who have been to Dali can find it again“Wind version” Dali play guide。

In the “windy” place that is about to hit a new height

Red Bean has realized everyone’s ideal

As an ordinary drama fan, the day before the official broadcast of “The Wind” – that is, yesterday – I saw a data video, and I was really shocked.

out of nowhereThe heat value can be described as “a ride away from the dust”which made me have to add another dimension to the expectations of this drama.

Actor Tu Songyan @Official Stills

Actor Wu Yanshu @Official Stills

Perhaps because “Menghualu” has accumulated a wave of goodwill and popularity, it has a little filter for “The Wind”.(I hope the new drama will live up to everyone’s expectations)

Look closely at the credits, except for the hero and heroineLiu YifeiwithLi Xianas well as the national-level actor who won the “Tiantan Award” for Best Actress with “Mom”Wu Yanshu,as well asYang Kun, Tu Songyan, Zhang LeiWaiting for a group of powerful actors.

During the ten or so hours of waiting for the start of the broadcast, theTrailer and HighlightsI brushed it all over again, it’s really eye-catching!Combined with last year’s netizensOn-the-spot “visiting class” diarycouldn’t help but start a strategy.

Feeding horses on the meadow, camping and having picnics by the lake, running in the fields, playing the piano and eating in the small yard, reading books by the book wall, and going to the market with a basket on your back…

No wonder everyone says: “Xu Hongdou’s life is my ideal life”。

In China, it is difficult to find another province like Yunnan.

There are exotic styles hereXishuangbannaThere is a travel net red originatorLijiangthere is also the charming oasis Slow CityPu’er……

but if iFind a city to live in for three years or two yearsI have the same option as Red Bean:Dali。

There are romances here.nightgo to the street to pick up romance, everyone sat cross-legged on the floor, chatting about topics that don’t require thinking. A message is exchanged for a rose, and a guitar is exchanged for a song with a distant friend.

@Dicai

There is a simple life here too.Carrying bamboo baskets during the daygo to the market to buy life, There are also sorrows and trivialities in the firewood, rice, oil and salt. You can buy a sugarcane for 5 yuan, eat a bowl of cold chicken rice noodles for a few yuan, and listen to a Live on the street at any time.

It’s no surprise that Xu Hongdou chose to come here to find answers to his life.

This is a “magic” city. The moment the window is rolled down and the wind blows, it seems to be healed.People who come here to “look for life” with full expectations will not be disappointed in the end.

Little Red Book @ Seven Seven

Many people say that those who come to Dali are to escape from life.

Flowers can be sold by the catty, rice noodles can be eaten for more than a dozen yuan, and a large bag of strawberries is less than 10 yuanIt is not impossible to escape for a while for these.

Visit ancient villages, learn indigo dyeing, and go to the market

Put down the phone and feel life

It may not be the first time for many friends to go to Dali. To make the new trip special, it is better to check in Dali with “The Wind”.

Wander around without looking throughancient townto the old villagelearn indigo dyeingor carry a bamboo basket togo to the market，Put down the phone and feel lifeevery attempt heals oneself invisibly.

/ Shaxi Ancient Town /

Little Red Book @胡十一啊

someone said:Leaving Shaxi is like falling out of love。

here hasThe only surviving ancient market on the Ancient Tea Horse Road,and alsoWell-preserved ancient theaters and temples…The ancient architecture combined with the trendy lifestyle makes this place have a particularly charming charm.

Sit at the entrance of the tea room, walk along the ancient post road paved with stone slabs, and meet the lazy cat in the corner…In the shop in Shaxi, there are interesting souls hidden。

Little Red Book @胡十一啊

The bridge that Xu Hongdou walked across with his luggage was calledYujin Bridge; The bookstore where you can bury your time in books is calledShaxi Pioneer Bookstoredon’t miss these two places.

Yujin Bridge is a place where Bai people have lived here for generations.The necessary way to work and do businessFlocks of sheep sometimes appear by the bridge, and the pictures of beautiful villages move from books to reality.

In the early morning of winter, the Heihui River will be filled with hot air and fairy air.Cloudy and sunny, the bridge carriesamazing attractionlike a living scroll.

The first half of @李现小红书, the second half of @小红书Dali Xishi Nationality Photo (Second Store)

There are already friends who follow Li Xian to successfully check in the same style

Pioneer Bookstore opened in Beilong Village. It was remodeled from an old granary in the village, about 2km away from Shaxi Ancient Town.

It is not only tourists who visit here, but alsoSeventy or eighty-year-old grandmother in the villagethere are also dailyChildren who come running after school。

Xiao Feijun learned that during the poetry event, Yu Xiuhua once came to the bookstore, and the more than ten rows of seats prepared were full, and there was a circle of people standing around.

Xiaofei Jun wasLocal people’s cultural identity and participationI was moved, as expected of Shaxi, where everyone was reluctant to leave.

/ Fengyangyi Village /

Screenshot from Xiaohongshu

ps: After reading it, I feel like I have met myself

For a long time last year, some people made a special trip to Fengyangyi Village to meet Liu Yifei/Li Xian who were filming “The Wind” in Dali.(Someone met six or seven or eight times back and forth)

Today, I went to Xiaohongshu to search Fengyangyi Village, and I could see the process and mental journey of everyone going to meet them. really cute!

The village retains its old style, and as more and more people know about it, it is more lively than before. In addition, “The Wind” is also filmed here, it is bound to become popular.

Walking through the path paved with stones, there are still trees on the tree.squirrel slips by; Dacongrose rose climbs the wallhanging over the eaves,I obviously don’t live here, but I feel that life is so beautiful。

No matter what reason you go to Fengyangyi Village, please don’t miss itIntangible cultural heritage – indigo dyeing。

Find an indigo dyeing workshop and learn about thisAncient and charming printing and dyeing processfrom the Qin and Han Dynasties through the millennium, and continues to the present.

You can think about the final product, it can be a pairIndigo socks, skirts, canvas bags, dolls, fans…Then following the guidance of the staff, Shen reaped a rare hand-made time.

Tips: Gantong Temple and Jizhao Temple are nearby, so you can check in together

/ Market on March Street /

In the trailer, Xu Hongdou opened the window on the second floor and looked at the scene of calling her to go to the market with a backpack on her back, which is heart-wrenching.

In Dali, if you don’t go to catch a set, you will always feel that there is a lack of taste.Then go to March Street once. The March Street market is held 4 times a month. You can ask the locals to confirm the latest market time.

@Tada

There are markets in Dali almost every day, and the locations vary in size and size.There is no need to hide the fireworks in the market. When you live in Dali, you can buy a bamboo basket and carry it to buy life.

Little Red Book @ Seven Seven

Thinking of this year, a piece of sugarcane in Hangzhou cost 18 yuan, and in Dali5 yuan can buy a sugarcane with few knots and long knotsreally envious.

Gypsophila 8 yuan a catty, 10 yuan a lot of roses,The moment of romance is filled; 10 yuan and 3 catties can buy super-large mangoes and potato chips in steel basins…

The idea of ​​wanting to settle in Dali is 1w times more.

/ Longwei Pass /

want to goDali a hundred years agoCome to Longwei Pass!

Few tourists will stop for it, but here isPeople say “the real old Dali”。

Little Red Book @Michao Crazy

Perhaps it is precisely because there are no tourists to bother, the seemingly dilapidated Longweiguan hides the favorite fireworks life of urbanites——There is no invasion of commercialization, and there is no disturbance and “wealthy and charming eyes”。

You’ll see here that modern cities are hard to see anymoreTailor Shops and Vintage BarbershopsMonks walking on the street are not surprised, even the dog has become more lazy.

Beyond Cangshan and Erhai Lake

The beautiful scenery that has been overlooked

/ Deer Crouching Mountain /

zhangdarlin The current “Internet Red Wall” has been destroyed by graffiti, here is a picture of the mountaintop scenery [email protected]

When it comes to Luwo Mountain, many people will think of the “net red window” that looks good in photos. From the outside, it is a dilapidated small house that even lost its roof.

Many people don’t know that it is not a so-called wild spot: including the “Internet Red Wall”Lu’eshan Ruinswas listed by the local government as early as 2011Municipal cultural relics protection unit。

asAncient cultural sites spanning thousands of yearswhere the vestiges areStrong evidence to support human activities in the Neolithic Age. It’s really a pity to be used to simply take pictures and check in, and then complain that “it’s not worth coming”.

Weibo @智族GQ

In June last year, Li Xian shot a magazine cover and a video here. The weather is good and the film is really good. No wonder it can attract so many people.

come all come,Don’t miss the view from the top of the mountainUnder the light of the sunset on a sunny day, everything around becomes milder.

Seeing the shadows being gradually elongated, and the rays of the sun falling on the lake,Dali’s romance is involuntarily captured by the senses at this moment。

/ Bird Hanging Mountain /

Seeing the pasture with horses where Xie Zhiyao and Xu Hongdou met, the first thing that came to mind wasbird hanging mountain。

But I hesitated before writing about Bird Hanging Mountain, because it is different from other destinations, as a protected area,Sparsely populated, cattle and sheep meadowis what it is.

Little Red Book @joyboy

It’s beautiful, but also dangerous.It is wild at an altitude of 3200 meters, almost isolated from the world. But just by swiping through the photos, I am so fascinated, I still can’t help but want to tell you:

Not all the beautiful scenery needs to be visited. Among the beautiful mountains and rivers of the motherland, Dali also has such a beautiful place as Niaodiao Mountain.

In fact, there is an episode in the tidbits released in advance that shows part of the food.for exampleGrilled tofu, irrigated oven, barbecue……

In Dali, you can eat a 20-pack of baked tofu for 6 yuan. You can eat it with mild spicy sauce, medium spicy sauce, sweet spicy sauce, extra spicy sauce or chili noodles.

@图虫创意

Of course, Dali’s food starts and ends like this, andBait, roasted milk fan, cold chicken rice noodle, Xizhou Baba…You may wish to watch the show, pay attention to see what delicious food it has!