The long-awaited bungee jump from a height of 100m![Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

This time, at Men’s Non-no, I declared that I wanted to do it this year, so I’m going to report it!

I thought it would be this yearbungee jumphas finally arrived! ! !

I really like screaming attractions and thrilling things, so I really wanted to do bungee for a long time. I said I was going to do it last year, but I couldn’t do it after all,, I really wanted it!

I went to the bungee of the Ryujin Great Suspension Bridge in Hitachiota City, Ibaraki Prefecture, which boasts the highest height in the Kanto region.

The height is 100 meters! ! It is famous as a bungee jumping spot, and many people were jumping that day.

I was excited and excited on the way there, but when I looked down from the bridge, fear welled up at the height, and I was nervous until the moment I flew.lol

I wrote a consent form before flying, but it was a little scary because it felt like I was not responsible for anything. Lol Put on various things on your body and go to battle! After taking a brief lecture and standing by, it went by in a blink of an eye. The instructors’ shouts won’t let you hesitate, and the moment you fly, I’ll be thrilled and jump in! With that in mind, I jumped off the bridge.

Words cannot express the feeling of falling. Lol Of course I felt my stomach flutter like when I fell on an attraction, but I wonder if I’m still falling! There was also a feeling that it was a moment, but it was also a moment. It still feels like a dream, and I wonder if I really did bungee jumping.lol

But I think I had a wonderful experience that I can’t easily experience in my life! I posted a video of the flight on my Instagram, so please check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shunya Iwakami (@shunyaiwakami)

I thought that I would like to try bungee at various spots in the future! And someday I would like to go skydiving. LOL At that time, I’m thinking of posting it on SNS again!

If you’ve never done it before, I wholeheartedly recommend it. Scary though! Lol After flying, I feel like I can become a newer version of myself.lol

I really want to do it again! !

Around here this time! Well then!

