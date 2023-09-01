Home » The long-awaited bungee jump from a height of 100m![Shunya Iwakami Blog]
Entertainment

The long-awaited bungee jump from a height of 100m![Shunya Iwakami Blog]

by admin
The long-awaited bungee jump from a height of 100m![Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

This time, at Men’s Non-no, I declared that I wanted to do it this year, so I’m going to report it!

I thought it would be this yearbungee jumphas finally arrived! ! !

I really like screaming attractions and thrilling things, so I really wanted to do bungee for a long time. I said I was going to do it last year, but I couldn’t do it after all,, I really wanted it!

I went to the bungee of the Ryujin Great Suspension Bridge in Hitachiota City, Ibaraki Prefecture, which boasts the highest height in the Kanto region.

The height is 100 meters! ! It is famous as a bungee jumping spot, and many people were jumping that day.

I was excited and excited on the way there, but when I looked down from the bridge, fear welled up at the height, and I was nervous until the moment I flew.lol

I wrote a consent form before flying, but it was a little scary because it felt like I was not responsible for anything. Lol Put on various things on your body and go to battle! After taking a brief lecture and standing by, it went by in a blink of an eye. The instructors’ shouts won’t let you hesitate, and the moment you fly, I’ll be thrilled and jump in! With that in mind, I jumped off the bridge.

Words cannot express the feeling of falling. Lol Of course I felt my stomach flutter like when I fell on an attraction, but I wonder if I’m still falling! There was also a feeling that it was a moment, but it was also a moment. It still feels like a dream, and I wonder if I really did bungee jumping.lol

See also  Camilla Canepa, your pathology was not reported in the vaccination card - Younipa

But I think I had a wonderful experience that I can’t easily experience in my life! I posted a video of the flight on my Instagram, so please check it out.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shunya Iwakami (@shunyaiwakami)

I thought that I would like to try bungee at various spots in the future! And someday I would like to go skydiving. LOL At that time, I’m thinking of posting it on SNS again!

If you’ve never done it before, I wholeheartedly recommend it. Scary though! Lol After flying, I feel like I can become a newer version of myself.lol

I really want to do it again! !

Around here this time! Well then!

You may also like

Tencent Announces Winter 2024 Launch for Second Season...

Is everything okay with you or are you...

Verónica del Castillo Addresses Rumors About Father’s Senile...

Electric car: in Italy private charging stations exceed...

Travis Scott x Jordan Brand Collaboration Expands with...

Ivy Queen to Receive Billboard Icon Award at...

I finally became a hatachi! What I felt...

“Hollywoodgate”, a disturbing documentary on the Taliban shakes...

Exploring Realism in Film: Changchun Film Festival’s Forum...

They made my week the dresser

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy