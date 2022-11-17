Listen to the audio version of the article

A long journey to get to know and document artists and their music. Sunday 20 November, from 18 to midnight, the Teatro Alighieri in Ravenna, his hometown, proposes “Concerto per Roberto”, an event that welcomes many musicians that the photographer Roberto Masotti, who passed away last April, met, listened to, photographed . Over 30 artists: six hours of concert, from avant-garde jazz, European but also from overseas, the sound of ECM, the record label with which he collaborated, other music including minimalism and electronic experimentation, passing through the contaminations between sounds .

Music and solidarity

There will be evidence of his activity in video art, in writing; the re-edition of the photographic book “You Tourned the Tables on Me” will be presented, preceded by a meeting, free admission, with the musicologist Veniero Rizzardi, 5 pm Sala Corelli del Teatro. The proceeds from the concert will go to the Italian Association against Leukemia-lymphoma and myeloma. There are 115 musicians portrayed from 1974 to 1981, also thanks to the commitment of his wife, Silvia Lelli, we will return to leaf through that volume, now unobtainable. The different combinations of musicians who will take the stage will offer an insight into the music that Masotti frequented.

International jazz will be represented by Don Moye, drummer and percussionist of the Art Ensemble of Chicago, the American musician will be assisted by trombonist and pianist Simon Sieger, trumpeter Christophe Leloil. Enrico Rava was present with the guitarist Francesco Diodati, the double bass player Gabriele Evangelista and the drummer Enrico Morello. Pianist Alexander Hawkins arrives from England paired with soprano saxophonist Roberto Ottaviano, in the background the masterful notes of Charles Mingus.

International and national guests

Saxophonist Massimo Falascone with the TAI No-Orchestra; trumpeter Guido Mazzon, will perform in duo with clarinetist Maria Sacchi; the double bass player Silvia Bolognesi, the horn player of Scottish origins, also player of the alphorn, Martin Mayes, former member of the Italian Instabile Orchestra and collaborator, among others, of Cecil Taylor; the cellist Paolo Damiani, a central figure of Italian jazz paired with the pianist Massimo Giuseppe Bianchi; the flautist Fabio Mina; the double bass player Andrea Grossi with the saxophonist Manuel Caliumi, the guitarist Michele Bonifati, the vocalist Beatrice Arrigoni.

