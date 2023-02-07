The long-lost international faces have returned to the six major repertoires contracted throughout the year The 45th Anniversary Performance Season of Hangzhou Theater will be “very good”

Hangzhou Theater, one of the important cultural landmarks in Hangzhou, will celebrate its 45th anniversary this year. On February 7, the theater officially opened the curtain for its 45th anniversary celebration, and released the major plays to be staged this year.

“This year’s birthday drama will last for a whole year, and it will be very good!” At the press conference that day, Zhang Mei, executive deputy general manager of Zheyan Hangzhou Theater, introduced that the theater has prepared 6 major theaters including comedy theater, suspense theater and classic theater. The repertoire of the theme unit is dedicated to the audience in Hangzhou.

In addition to the laugh-out-loud cross talk from Deyun Society, the “ceiling” dance version of “Swan Lake”, the drama “I’m Not Pan Jinlian” starring Zhang Xinyi, the top IP of children’s drama “Ultraman” and “Little Boy” In addition to Peppa Pig, another highlight of this year is the return of foreign artists—the super-popular pianist Maxim, Lisa Ono, whom I haven’t seen for a long time, and others will all come to Hangzhou.

Making you laugh is the key word of this year’s comedy theater. After experiencing the epidemic, people have more desires for laughter and laughter. Therefore, Hangzhou Theater specially prepared a trilogy of comedy theaters for the audience.

On April 15th, “Deyun Sanxiao Crosstalk Special Session” led by Gao Xiaobei, Shang Xiaoju, and Liu Xiaoting will come to Hangzhou Theater. Subsequently, another heavyweight actor from Deyun Club is also expected to come to Hangzhou Theater to hold a cross talk show in June.

The absurd drama “I’m Not Pan Jinlian” directed by the young drama director Ding Yiteng will meet you in September. Actress Xinyi Zhang appeared on the drama stage for the first time, playing with black humor together with the “men’s team” who are proficient in all 18 martial arts.

Suspense Theater is for curious audiences.

The unidentified policeman, the female doctor with a vengeance, and the petty official with a heart for the country face all kinds of siege and interception. The three of them have to travel more than 2,000 miles in half a month. How to complete this “impossible mission”?

Ten people who did not know each other were invited to an isolated island. After dinner, a mysterious voice revealed the terrible secrets hidden in people’s hearts, and they went to death one by one…

A pair of weird mother and daughter covered up the truth for six years, but they couldn’t escape the peeping eyes of the neighbors. The sudden murder brought everything to the surface. When the murderer was finally brought to justice, a new murder was secretly brewing…

The above are the beginnings of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Capitals” adapted from Ma Boyong’s novel, the drama “No Survival” adapted from Agatha’s masterpiece of the same name, and the drama “Abyss” by the Shanghai Dramatic Art Center. Have you already evoked it? Satisfied your curiosity?

Long-term popular works are classics, and the classic theater unit is full of “dry goods”.

The century-old ballet classic “Swan Lake” is performed by the National Ballet of China, the ceiling of Chinese ballet. After a lapse of 39 years, the National Ballet of China‘s version of “Swan Lake” will be airborne again in Hangzhou Theater this summer.

Similarly, Hangzhou Theater also prepared a sumptuous meal for audiences who love Chinese opera. At the end of February, three “Plum Blossom Award” actors from Shaoxing Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe, Chen Fei, Wu Fenghua and Zhang Lin, appeared in Hangzhou Theater, bringing the classic Yue opera “Love Detective” ” and “He Wenxiu”; in March, Yang Xiayun and Lou Sheng, two “plum blossoms” of the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute, will present the Wu Opera classic “The Legend of the White Snake”.

The most anticipated thing this year is probably that foreign artists have finally restarted their China tour plans.

Last November, when Maxim played “Flight of the Bumblebee” at the Hangzhou Theater, the atmosphere was comparable to a concert; in December there was an additional performance, and the tickets were sold out again. Maxim was deeply moved by the enthusiasm of the audience in Hangzhou, and he will come to Hangzhou again this year.

Lisa Ono’s concert was also a surprise. When the “Chief Bossa Nova Queen” returns again, will you hum the melody of “La Vie en Rose”?

Austrian “National Treasure”, the Vienna Boys’ Choir with a history of 500 years, will also come to Hangzhou Theater this year to show off its pure singing voice.

Ultraman, Aisha, Peppa Pig, Qiaohu, Dunhuang Beast… These top animation IPs will all appear in the Children’s Carnival Theater this year.

The original stage play “Dunhuang Wonderful Night” will present a gorgeous and mysterious Dunhuang, and it also contains a lot of knowledge about Dunhuang culture. More than 6 resident performances of the “Ice Queen” series will take children into a magical world of fantasy.

As a brand project of Hangzhou Theater, Hangzhou Theater Weekend Music Lecture Series Concert has gone through 17 years. With an average of 24 performances per year, it not only attracts tens of thousands of art-learning children to become loyal audiences of Hangzhou Theatre, but also wins praise from audiences of all ages.

This year, Hangzhou Theater has prepared 33 weekend music lecture series performances for the audience, including animation-themed concerts such as “Laputa in the Sky” and “Slam Dunk”, as well as “When Will the Moon Come” Chinese Song Dynasty classic music and music There will be such traditional cultural cross-border concerts; there will be concerts of classic works such as “Selected Piano Works of Ryuichi Sakamoto” and “Radesky March”.