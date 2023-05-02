Home » “The Long Season” ended with a high reputation and broke through a new level of domestic suspense dramas jqknews
Entertainment

“The Long Season” ended with a high reputation and broke through a new level of domestic suspense dramas jqknews

by admin
“The Long Season” ended with a high reputation and broke through a new level of domestic suspense dramas jqknews

A few days ago, Tencent Video launched a group theater of Chinese-language boutique short dramas – X Theater. Among them, the first work “The Long Season” ushered in the membership finale on the evening of May 1, and the popularity swept the entire network. Since the opening of Douban, ” The Long Season rose from 9.0 all the way to a high score of 9.5, soaring high, becoming the highest score on Douban for domestic TV dramas in the past five years.

“The Long Season” is directed by Xin Shuang, starring Fan Wei, Qin Hao, and Chen Minghao. Starting from the perspective of three elderly people, Wang Xiang, Gong Biao, and Ma Desheng, it will lead the audience through three timelines spanning 18 years. Look back again”.

The series tells the ins and outs of an unsolved case of corpse dismemberment. Through the true description of life and people, it conveys the concept of universal value and human emotion. “The Long Season” boldly adopts bright colors, integrates music into the narrative, and breaks through life suspense theme innovation in a warm, humorous and playful way. On the day of the finale, “Long Season Fengshen” became the number one hot search on Weibo, and the popularity continued to soar. Topics such as “Don’t look back” have been hotly discussed, and the immersive viewing of the drama has aroused the emotional resonance of the audience, making the drama well-deserved to become another “ceiling” of domestic dramas in recent years.

See also  Cai Xukun's New Year's Eve stage conveys great love and positive energy, speaks with strength to achieve stunning transformation-Chinadaily.com

As the first series to enter Tencent Video X Theater, “The Long Season” successfully fired its first shot. In addition to the innovation of life suspense categories, this season X Theater will also launch short dramas with diverse themes such as realistic suspense, historical legends, and ancient costume detectives.

In addition, X Theater will continue to deepen its content, insist on breaking the game with content, set an industry benchmark with high-quality creations, and create a new track for theater labels. In the future, X Theater will continue to make efforts to gather more high-quality resources to launch high-quality works, meet the needs of audiences in a variety of ways, and realize the visual expression, artistic creation, and immersion in the plot between theater and audience, theater and creators. , Emotional resonance, two-way rush, so stay tuned.

You may also like

Larreta announced that the social plans in the...

Due to the death of the oil tanker...

[Evening News]U.S. Secret Letter: Russian Army Casualties Over...

San Luis: they are looking intensely for the...

The Hollywood Writers Guild called a strike

Read the rap that César wrote, the man...

In a gesture to the IMF, Massa has...

Horoscope from May 1st to 7th: Libra, Scorpio,...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

In the next three days, the God of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy