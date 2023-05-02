“The Long Season” ended with a high reputation and broke through a new level of domestic suspense dramas jqknews

A few days ago, Tencent Video launched a group theater of Chinese-language boutique short dramas – X Theater. Among them, the first work “The Long Season” ushered in the membership finale on the evening of May 1, and the popularity swept the entire network. Since the opening of Douban, ” The Long Season rose from 9.0 all the way to a high score of 9.5, soaring high, becoming the highest score on Douban for domestic TV dramas in the past five years.

“The Long Season” is directed by Xin Shuang, starring Fan Wei, Qin Hao, and Chen Minghao. Starting from the perspective of three elderly people, Wang Xiang, Gong Biao, and Ma Desheng, it will lead the audience through three timelines spanning 18 years. Look back again”.

The series tells the ins and outs of an unsolved case of corpse dismemberment. Through the true description of life and people, it conveys the concept of universal value and human emotion. “The Long Season” boldly adopts bright colors, integrates music into the narrative, and breaks through life suspense theme innovation in a warm, humorous and playful way. On the day of the finale, “Long Season Fengshen” became the number one hot search on Weibo, and the popularity continued to soar. Topics such as “Don’t look back” have been hotly discussed, and the immersive viewing of the drama has aroused the emotional resonance of the audience, making the drama well-deserved to become another “ceiling” of domestic dramas in recent years.

As the first series to enter Tencent Video X Theater, “The Long Season” successfully fired its first shot. In addition to the innovation of life suspense categories, this season X Theater will also launch short dramas with diverse themes such as realistic suspense, historical legends, and ancient costume detectives.

In addition, X Theater will continue to deepen its content, insist on breaking the game with content, set an industry benchmark with high-quality creations, and create a new track for theater labels. In the future, X Theater will continue to make efforts to gather more high-quality resources to launch high-quality works, meet the needs of audiences in a variety of ways, and realize the visual expression, artistic creation, and immersion in the plot between theater and audience, theater and creators. , Emotional resonance, two-way rush, so stay tuned.