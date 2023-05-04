“The Long Season” suspense drama is popular but it is not suspense-International Online

Starring Fan Wei, Qin Hao, and Chen Minghao, The Long Season’s online rating rose to 9.5 after the finale, making it the highest rating for domestic TV dramas in recent years. The reason why this series can break the ceiling of domestic suspense dramas is not because of the suspense story itself, but because the work presents the truth of life mixed with joy and sorrow through the depiction of life and people. As the leading actor Qin Hao said: Suspense is the coat, and the core is life and destiny.

The plot story takes place in Hualin, a small industrial town in Northeast China. The unsolved corpse case is like a knife, cutting a cross-section of an era, the afterglow of the old steel factory, the torrent of the great era, the gathering and separation of people around… many The scene hooks up countless memories about the past. The suspense that arises in the play is not only the truth of the case, but also the fate of the characters. The plot uses three “old guys” Wang Xiang, Gong Biao, and Ma Desheng to pursue an old case 18 years ago to unfold the joys and sorrows of the world, and look back at their lives. With the change of fate, the back of a distant era is reproduced.

“The Long Season” uses an anti-genre expression technique and boldly adopts bright colors. At the beginning of the episode, several leading actors have a strong northeast accent and various jokes. It is full of joy and breaks people’s stereotype of “suspense” impression. Screenwriter Yu Xiaoqian said: “We don’t want to use heavy lines to perform, and tell sad stories with a smile, but it will give the audience a stronger shock.” I want to express more positively and warmly, “People in the Northeast I know are usually sunny and optimistic. I hope to show this attitude towards life to everyone.”

Fan Wei’s performance in the play is convincing. His portrayal of the frustrated little character Wang Xiang is both contagious and layered. In the scene of seeing the body of his drowned son in the play, Wang Xiang was never willing to accept the reality and stopped drinking loudly, then gradually broke down emotionally, and finally accepted the reality by crying loudly. Fan Wei’s delicate performance hit people’s hearts directly. Screenwriter Pan still said that in recent years, there have been very few film and television dramas featuring the elderly as the protagonists, so the main creative team used the unique persistence and focus of the elderly to construct the different characteristics of the characters in “The Long Season”. The physical special effects make-up method rarely used in the series has shaped the aging appearance of several actors.

In terms of soundtrack, “The Long Season” integrates music into the narrative. Director Xin Shuang and Ding Ke, who had worked together in “The Hidden Corner”, added more than ten pieces of music with strong rhythm to the play. Hualin Town is a bit like a small town in a western movie. Xin Shuang and Ding can use this as a fulcrum. The soundtrack uses various elements such as blues and funk. The ending songs are basically indie music and rock music. In order to give the audience a sense of freshness, some classical music was also selected in the play, such as “The Blue Danube” at the end of the tenth episode, which formed a strong contrast with the murder plot.

“The Long Season” presents a huge social space, living space, and life space. It is an elegy of the times and fate in a suspenseful cloak. What the plot wants to tell is not a case, but a person, a group of people, a generation. Discuss how people deal with difficulties. In the last scene of the series, the elderly Wang Xiang, who has gone through the suffering of life, finally walked out of the unbearable “that autumn” and shouted “look forward, don’t look back” to his young self. The scene of reconciliation between the character and his past self moved me Countless viewers. In the opinion of director Xin Shuang, people are always the most important in all stories, “Whether it is the past or the present, even if it happens anywhere, the essence of the story is about how people contend with some forces, and the object of struggle It can be the inner self, the outer other, or a more abstract destiny.”