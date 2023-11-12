The Lord & Daniel Kubinski – Palliare

von Oliver

am 11. November 2023

in Single

Palliare: the one who was so busy recently The Lord Greg Anderson has with Daniel Kubinski from The crosses found the next partner for his cooperation single series – and in a way follows on from his Healthy O)))-Dude O’Malley an.

The Lord summarizes the concept of number as “an empathetic attempt to interpret the despair of someone in palliative care” together, while Kubinski adds about the course of the number: “The lyrics for ‚Pallaire‘ were actually written in 2016 when the first line up of The Crosses were writing songs for an original LP. The lyrics were for a song entitled ‚Goner‘ which was kind of a noisy, lightning speed, crazy song that sounded somewhat like the Birthday Party if they had written a hardcore song. I had always liked the lyrics so when the Crosses split up in 2017 (the first inception of the group) I held on to the lyrics hoping to use them for something else down the road. In 2022 Sunn O))) guitarist and Southern Lord founder Greg Anderson approached me and invited me to sing on one of his songs for his project, The Lord. The first time I heard the song Greg sent me, I immediately remembered the Goner lyrics and thought they might work for the song, they were a perfect fit! I am so proud to be part of The Lord family and that Greg and Southern Lord believed in me to come up with the goods.„

This means that a compact riffing drone is overlaid with a brain-crazy, delirious covering of a psychotically distant sea of ​​voices, ghostly and disturbing. The stoic guitar provides a surface for friction, even when it suddenly bursts into the front row and the number looks like an ambient symbiosis Healthy O))) and Khanate harassed, mystical and physically haunting.

The intensely fanned out voice has a dramatic vibrato that desperately attacks the theatrical gesture, is aesthetically more than just a means to an end – until the number begins to cosmically retreat into a conciliatory silence, with a long ending, and you Palliare I can actually only accuse the collaboration of being far too tight, with a total playing time of less than six minutes, and the single (with a fine video) feels more like a teaser for the actual possibilities of the synergy potential of Kubinski and the catalyst The Lord seems.

