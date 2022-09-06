Listen to the audio version of the article

At the Venice Film Festival, Gianni Amelio’s new film is moving: “The lord of the ants” is one of the most intense titles seen to date in the lagoon and the Italian director is aiming for another Golden Lion after the one he won in 1998 for “So they laughed “.

At the center of the plot is a trial that caused a sensation at the end of the 1960s: the playwright and poet Aldo Braibanti was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of plagiarism, that is, of having submitted to his will, in a physical and psychologist, a student and friend of his who has recently come of age. The boy, at the behest of the family, was locked up in a psychiatric hospital and subjected to a series of devastating electric shocks, so that he could “heal” from what had happened to him. Two years after “Hammamet”, Amelio confirms himself as one of the most significant directors of the contemporary Italian cinema with this film that acts as a cross-section of Italy in the 1960s, showing the backwardness of certain institutions and certain ways of thinking. discrimination, managing to shake and make people think.

A moving work

Although the political nature of the operation is central, at the same time “The lord of the ants” is also a powerful melodrama with a sentimental edge, capable of touching very deep emotional chords and reaching a moving ending. Shot with great balance and written with strong empathy, the film involves and scandalizes, transporting the viewer to take the point of view of a journalist who seeks the truth and tries to save Braibanti’s reputation and the sincere sentiment of the lived relationship. Great proof of Luigi Lo Cascio in the role of the protagonist and Elio Germano in those of the journalist, but a special mention deserves the surprising performance of the young Leonardo Maltese: a debut, his, of those that you never forget and that could lead him to win a well-deserved Mastroianni prize at the end of the exhibition.

It should be noted that “The Lord of the Ants” will be released in theaters this week and is a film not to be missed.

Another fascinating feature film in competition is “The Eternal Daughter” by Joanna Hogg starring Tilda Swinton. The great English actress is playing a double role, playing a mother and a daughter on which the entire film revolves. The two return to the old family home, transformed into a hotel but loaded with a mysterious past to face secrets that have long been buried. A deeply personal film, “The Eternal Daughter” is a film born from the director’s desire to tell the bond. with the mother figure. Fresh from the good results obtained with “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II”, the London director confirms her excellent hand, through a mysterious and elegant aesthetic that seems to refer to the Gothic cinema of the middle of the last century. are numerous in this ghost film that manages to disturb and keep the tension high until the end, despite a few too many flaws in the script phase: in fact, the great flicker to resolve the situation is lacking in the writing phase, but the strength of photography and the test of Tilda Swinton is still enough to make it a successful product and to be seen, even if a pinch of more narrative courage would not have spoiled.