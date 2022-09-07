The Lord of the Rings Ring of Power is a series of Lord of the Rings TV series launched by Amazon. At the end of the first episode of the broadcast, a man who fell from the sky caught everyone’s attention, so who is the ring of power falling from the sky? Let me introduce it to you below.

Lord of the Rings ring of power who fell from the sky

1. Speculation

The probability of falling from the sky is Gandalf.

The ragged man who fell from the sky, played by British actor Daniel Wayman. As far as height goes, he basically rules out a dwarf or a hobbit. After rescuing him, two hobbit girls try to communicate with him, bring him food and protect his presence. Nori, the little hobbit girl, tries to figure out who he is and what his purpose is, but eventually discovers that the two don’t speak the same language. Judging by his tattered clothes and distinctive beard, he may be Gandalf the Grey.

The Lord of the Rings Ring of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power is an American fantasy web series based on the novel of the same name by J.R.R. Tolkien. [5] Presented by Amazon. Directed by J.A. Bayana and Wayne Yeh, the series stars Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan, Cynthia Yadai-Robinson and more.

Forged by mighty forces, kingdoms rise and fall to dust, unexpected heroes are put to the test, and Tolkien’s most powerful villain forces all worlds to be darkened.

From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the splendid forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking Númenor Empire, and the farthest reaches of the map, the legacy of these kingdoms and characters lives on forever.

The above is the content related to who fell from the sky in the Lord of the Rings Ring of Power brought by Xiaobian.

Original title: The Lord of the Rings Ring of Power Who fell from the sky Who did the Ring of Power fall from the sky?

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling