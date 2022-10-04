Amazon announced the next season of the most expensive series in history will begin filming on Monday at Bray Studios outside London, with an eight-episode series. The first season of the show was filmed in New Zealand, during which it dragged on for 18 months due to the epidemic, and the production cycle also ranked the longest among TV dramas. The second season moved to the UK to shoot, which is said to save money. Amazon is using the UK as a filming base for several of its shows (such as the black-robed pickets).

This Thursday will be the seventh episode of The Ring, the penultimate episode of the first season, and the plot will gradually become clear: heroes from all walks of life gather to fight against the dark forces rising from the southern land, some of which have never met before.

The second season will add Cirdan/Cirdan, the oldest elf in Middle-earth, and the role has not yet been selected as an actor.

In addition, Apple TV announced that “Liberation” starring Slap Smith will be launched in theaters on December 2, and on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on December 9.

The reason for giving the theater a chance is to make the film eligible for awards. The man in black slapped crisply and acted unambiguously, and his performance in the film is expected to be nominated for an Oscar. At the same time, the film is also the only hope for Apple TV to compete in the Olympics this year (last year’s CODA earned Apple its first gold medal).

Smith has been banned from the Oscars for up to ten years over the slap incident. But the ban did not prevent the actor from being nominated. After all, even Polanski, who was on the run, could win the award (Polanski could not be present to accept the award, and the award was received by the presenter Harrison Ford, and then flew to France to receive the award. hand to Polanski).