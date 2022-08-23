“The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power” officially previews “the most expensive American TV show ever” – American TV – cnBeta.COM

“The Lord of the Rings” series “The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power” released a new official trailer. The grand saga of the Second Age of Middle-earth begins, telling the origin of the “Ring of Power” before the “Lord of the Rings”. It’s on September 2nd, coming soon. The show has 8 episodes in its first season and a budget of $465 million. It is known as “the most expensive American drama in history”, directed by J. A. Bayana (“Jurassic World 2″, “Tsunami Miracle”) and other directors, John D. Penn & Patrick McKay (“Star Trek 3”) served as executives.

The plot synopsis reads: “Bringing the first ever film and television presentation of the legendary heroes of Middle-earth’s Second Age history, this epic drama is set in Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Hobbit. Thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, will lead the audience back to that era: powerful forces forged in shape, kingdoms brilliantly rise and fall to dust, unexpected heroes are put to the test, hope hangs in the thin line, and trust Erkin’s most powerful villain is set to cast darkness on all worlds. The series begins in a period of relative peace and focuses on a group of characters – both familiar and unfamiliar – confronting long-standing fears: Evil Returns Coming to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Linton, the elven capital, to the exciting island nation of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map… these kingdoms and characters will open up The legends will still be celebrated long after they are gone.”

