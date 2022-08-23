“The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power” officially previews “the most expensive American TV show ever” – American TV – cnBeta.COM

《指环王：力量之戒》正式预告：

剧情梗概为：“将第一次在影视中展现传说中的中土世界第二纪元历史上的那些英雄传奇，这部宏大的剧情剧集设定在托尔金的《霍比特人》和《指环王》事件前的数千年，将带领观众回到那个年代：强大的力量锻造成型，王国辉煌崛起又陨落成尘，让人意想不到的英雄遭受考验，希望悬于一线中的一线，而托尔金笔下最为强大的反派势要让所有世界蒙上黑暗。%20剧集始于一个相对和平的时期，聚焦一群角色——既有我们熟悉的，也有陌生的——直面长期以来的恐惧：邪恶重新降临到中土。从迷雾山脉最黑暗的深处，到精灵之都林顿宏伟的森林，到激动人心的岛国努门诺尔，到地图所及最遥远的地方……这些王国和人物将开辟出的传奇，到他们走后很久很久依然会为人传颂。”

视频画面：

“The Lord of the Rings” series “The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power” released a new official trailer. The grand saga of the Second Age of Middle-earth begins, telling the origin of the “Ring of Power” before the “Lord of the Rings”. It’s on September 2nd, coming soon. The show has 8 episodes in its first season and a budget of $465 million. It is known as “the most expensive American drama in history”, directed by J. A. Bayana (“Jurassic World 2″, “Tsunami Miracle”) and other directors, John D. Penn & Patrick McKay (“Star Trek 3”) served as executives.

access:

The official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Ring of Power:

The plot synopsis reads: “Bringing the first ever film and television presentation of the legendary heroes of Middle-earth’s Second Age history, this epic drama is set in Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Hobbit. Thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, will lead the audience back to that era: powerful forces forged in shape, kingdoms brilliantly rise and fall to dust, unexpected heroes are put to the test, hope hangs in the thin line, and trust Erkin’s most powerful villain is set to cast darkness on all worlds. The series begins in a period of relative peace and focuses on a group of characters – both familiar and unfamiliar – confronting long-standing fears: Evil Returns Coming to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Linton, the elven capital, to the exciting island nation of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map… these kingdoms and characters will open up The legends will still be celebrated long after they are gone.”

Video screen:

