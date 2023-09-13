The Lord of the Skies: His Beginnings – A Television Event That Takes Audiences on a Journey into the Legendary Aurelio Casillas

Telemundo is set to captivate audiences with a thrilling new television event, “The Lord of the Skies: His Beginnings.” This special series will take viewers on a journey through the life of the notorious Aurelio Casillas, shedding light on the transformation of a seemingly ordinary boy into a powerful and enigmatic figure.

“The Lord of the Skies: His Beginnings” will be a three-episode event, airing for three consecutive nights starting this Wednesday, September 13, through Friday, September 15, at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT. Telemundo viewers will have the opportunity to witness the intriguing story unfold live on the network. For those unable to catch the episodes as they air, the series will be available for streaming on the Peacock streaming service or the Telemundo app.

One of the highlights of the series is the casting of Luigi Cerrada as young Aurelio Casillas, who eloquently brings this iconic character to life. The series also features a talented ensemble cast, further promising an unforgettable viewing experience.

Fans and enthusiasts of “The Lord of the Skies” should mark their calendars for this highly-anticipated premiere. As the countdown begins, excitement is at an all-time high, with Mexican actor Luigi Cerrada expressing his confidence that viewers will not be disappointed with the thrilling journey about to unfold.

Don’t miss out on “The Lord of the Skies: His Beginnings,” as Telemundo invites audiences to witness the rise of a legend.

