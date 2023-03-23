Listen to the audio version of the article

The L’Oréal Active Cosmetics division which brings together the brands distributed in Italian pharmacies and parapharmacies Vichy, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe and Skinceuticals, changes its name to L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty to reinforce the mission of its brands to increase access to the health and beauty of the skin.

«The change of name of the division accompanies the strong changes in the context in which we live: skin disorders are on the increase, as is the use of aesthetic medicine practices accelerated by the time spent on social media and the zoom boom – explains the general manager of the Gianguido Bianco division. This new name allows us to express more clearly who we are: the L’Oréal division with complementary brands that supports health professionals to assist them in taking care of patients’ skin problems and to help consumers in the demanding pursuit of beauty”.

Today more than 2 billion people in the world experience skin problems: In Italy this is 1 person out of 4. This figure is destined to grow because the Italian population is ageing: it is the second oldest population in the world after Japan with the 23% of over 65s. Baby boomers feel younger than in other countries: they start to feel old at 70 vs 56 in Europe, they are dynamic and connected, 92% own a smartphone and 46% of them use channels digital to stay informed.

In beauty they seek age positivity, clear effectiveness and self care. Furthermore, post Covid, we spend much more time connected to devices that transmit our image and the continuous exposure to our defects and the use of filters also increases the consultation of aesthetic doctors for which Italy is already the second country in Eu after Germany with hyaluronic acid and botox in the first two places.

«With L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty we continue our commitment to bring sustainable dermo-cosmetic solutions everywhere that can really change people’s lives thanks to brands born to respond to needs related to both specific problems and the desire for beauty – comments Emmanuel Goulin, president and CEO of L’Oréal Italy –. For over 110 years, L’Oréal’s mission has been to offer the best in beauty starting from the needs of consumers and focusing on innovation and the pursuit of excellence in terms of quality and safety, objectives on which we will continue to focus all our efforts.”