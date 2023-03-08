tonight, the Provincial Water and Sanitation Entity -EPAS– confirmed that it occurred a fissure in the aqueduct that comes from Los Barreales lake and which contributes 25% of the flow received by the two cities. The situation is aggravated because from the Neuquén river, due to low flow, the decrease in water production is significant. They asked the neighbors to be extremely careful.

The problems with low pressure in certain sectors of the two cities have persisted in recent days. Especially with high temperatures.

However, this afternoon the fissure was detected in the “Los Barreales” system that sends water to the two cities and that added to what is sent from the Buena Esperanza plateau, on the Neuquén river, implies 25% of the total liquid drinkable for the population.

“In the first instance, due to the water emergency that the province is suffering, and the low flows of the Neuquén river that were pronounced in recent days, on February 28, the reconstitution of a dam began, which was necessary to execute. last year to raise the level of the river where the EPAS pumping systems are located,” it was reported in a press release.

The municipalities collaborated with road teams to carry out this work. Large machines “are necessary to remove the material that was used in the construction of this breakwater,” he indicated.

What this dam allows is to “increase the flow of the river where the pumping equipment is located, but at the time when this system was put into operation, the general board presented some faults that are being corrected and are estimated to culminate in the day in the morning”.

All this in the pipelines that come from the Neuquén river.

The situation worsened because this afternoon a fissure was detected in the pipeline that comes from Los Barreales. “Although this pipe only injects 25% of the total production into the network, at this time that Buena Esperanza presents these drawbacks, it is a significant reduction,” it was analyzed.

It is expected that the repair of the damaged pipeline will begin tomorrow, with the collaboration of the local authorities, which will have a large excavator that expedites the tasks.

The size of the pipe and the difficulties of the terrain due to the presence of mud mean that estimates to complete the repair work are extended until Thursday.

“Neighbors are asked to take extreme care in the use of the resource, only having it for human consumption and hygiene, until the supply is normalized,” they requested from the EPAS.



