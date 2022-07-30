Original title: The love movie “Meet You” released the “No Regrets” special, revealing the couple’s long-distance love experience from campus to society

Sohu Entertainment News, produced by iQIYI Pictures and Hengye Pictures, directed by director, screenwriter, writer Luoluo, and starring young actors Li Wenhan and Xu Ruohan, the love movie “Meet You” released a special “No Regret”. Reveals the real experience of couples who are “as sweet as they are together and how painful it is to be separated”.

The movie “Meet You” tells the story of Zhou Can and Yu Jiaoyang’s long-distance running from campus to social love. It will be launched on August 4th in theaters nationwide, and on July 31st in nearly 100 theaters in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, etc. The city opens the spotlight.

Director Luoluo comforts the broken-hearted girl that there is no success or failure in love

The special “No Regrets” released this time starts with the part of “Bright Sun”. When the Sun cried and roared: “We have nothing to say! You can’t come when I need you most.” At that time, the lovers who had been in love for 8 years finally came to the end of the show. The most cruel and regrettable part of love is that two people are still in love, but they just can’t go on. In the film roadshow, director Luoluo met many people who had been desperate for love, but were finally poked by this regretful pain. But regret is not all that director Luoluo wants to express. She hopes that her film can give us strength. “All love is an experience, and there is no such thing as success or failure. Even if we separate later, these sweet things will not It will deteriorate.” Li Wenhan also expressed his growth in this love for Zhou Can: “It is very normal to have regrets, and we have to learn to accept regrets.” Xu Ruohan has feelings for this love experience in the movie. My own unique insight: “I think it’s worth it for him to stay with you for this period of time. Not only those who have lost their love, but those who are still in love will understand the difficulty of loving each other after watching the movie, and thus cherish the people around them even more.

See also If you want to wear a layered National Day holiday, try these kinds of outfits "Love Bread" Reality Pain Points "Meet You" "Only Meeting is the Qixi Festival"

National Road Show of Love Long-distance Running Unlocked the sixth stop today – Chongqing, these audiences who eat spicy food without changing their faces, but when they see the regrettable story of "Bright Sun" that cannot be loved Crying until she lost her voice, a girl at the scene recalled her work conflict with her boyfriend and cried many times while watching the movie. After watching the movie, director and screenwriter Luoluo and lead star Li Wenhan made a surprise landing. When asked about his views on "girls raising boys", Li Wenhan said: "If it was Zhou Can, he might not say that on the surface. What, but it will feel ironic and heart-piercing in the heart." Director Luoluo believes that this is a very emotional and good behavior, "This is the expression of a girl's love, and it is good to love someone without reservation." Director Luoluo also gave his answer to the classic choice of love and bread: "Love and bread can have both, and the mutual promotion of the two can enrich the spiritual world of the two. But boys tend to be like Zhou Can. Same, first want to make sure you have a good life." After watching the movie, some viewers said that Zhou Can is very similar to her boyfriend, and always bears everything silently, "But in the future I will become a more qualified lover, we will share the pressure from life together, and I hope we can go to the end. After listening to the story, Li Wenhan said: Don't believe the boy's superficial state, but still establish a benign communication, "Most boys do more than they say, many times he doesn't say it, in fact, he has paid a lot. It's gone." There were also fans who sent chili flowers at the movie viewing site, wishing the movie a prosperous sale, and expressed it on the spot with the earthy love words of "five kinds of spiciness".

See also From Star Wars to Streaming Wars: Disney wants to overtake Netflix sooner than expected

The movie "Meet You" is produced by iQIYI Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Hengye Pictures Co., Ltd. and will be officially released on Qixi Festival on August 4. On this Qixi Festival, I go to the cinema with the most important person to watch the love story of "Bright Sun". If I don't meet you, Qixi Festival is meaningless.

