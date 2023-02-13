Source title: The love movie “Sorrow That Cannot Shed Tears” released the feature film to unlock the sweet scene of Xu Guanghan’s confession

Directed by Tang Jiahui, starring He Landou and Cai Fanxi, special starring Wang Yaoqing and Xu Guanghan, and friendship starring Zuo Xiaoqing, Ke Shuqin and Yao Aiyu, the movie “Sorrow That Cannot Weep” will be screened nationwide on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The film tells the romantic love story of Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong from childhood to the rest of their lives. They always choose each other firmly despite the barriers of reality, cross mountains and seas, and come for love. The film is currently in hot pre-sale. As the only youth romance film on Valentine’s Day, it will bring you a unique sense of movie-watching ritual on Valentine’s Day in the cinema. Xu Guanghan’s fancy confession scene unlocks the big screen super sweet experience In the feature film released today, the heroine Zhao Xinhui (played by He Landou) is pursued fiercely by the handsome senior Chen Xiaoming (played by Xu Guanghan). On the playground where people come and go, passing students handed roses to Zhao Xinhui, and danced enthusiastically around her. The romantic and warm atmosphere was overflowing, and a grand confession was about to begin. Chen Xiaoming walked from the crowd with a rose in his hand, and showed love to Zhao Xinhui with a smile on his face: “I like you.” At this time, Zhao Xinhui already had her boyfriend Lin Hancong (played by Cai Fanxi) who was in a long-distance relationship. Flustered, he couldn’t bear to embarrass him by rejecting his senior in public, let alone accept his overtures against his heart. Watching movies ahead of time and gaining full marks moved multi-dimensional word-of-mouth to heal inner emotions The film recently held an advanced theme viewing event. Director Tang Jiahui and screenwriter Wu Liang were pleasantly surprised and shared more behind-the-scenes stories and detailed interpretations for the audience. Talking about the original intention of creating the film, director Tang Jiahui said that he hopes to pass on the beauty and sweetness of love to everyone on Valentine’s Day, and bring the resonance of love to all audiences. The plot reversal at the end of the film surprised the audience. Regarding the design of this storyline, the screenwriter Wu Liang explained: “The couple in the film have to fight against time and reality when they are young, and they also have to fight against reality when they are old. Time and disease, I hope to tell everyone through such a turning point that love is a power that can travel through time and space.” Many viewers were moved to tears by this romantic and beautiful love story at the movie viewing site, expressing that they saw themselves in the story. The reality and helplessness of the long-distance relationship shown in the film also poked the hearts of the long-distance couples present and made them enter the story. However, the happy ending of the story deeply healed them and made them believe in the power of love even more. It can also be with the lovers in the film for the rest of their lives. The movie “Sorrow That Cannot Shed Tears” will officially enter theaters across the country on February 14th. On this Valentine’s Day, meet your favorite people and encounter the beauty and heartbeat of love together. See also GOT7 returns to its original intention with the same name. The past seven years have laid the foundation for the future | Jinyoung | JAY B | BamBam The movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” is produced by Asia Pacific National Film (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Chaole Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sanyang Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen New Art City Film Co., Ltd. Asia-Pacific National Film (Suzhou) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinyi Investment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Han It is jointly produced by Yaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Boshizhonghe Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The film is currently on pre-sale, and we will meet in theaters on Valentine’s Day for a romantic appointment.

Directed by Tang Jiahui, starring He Landou and Cai Fanxi, special starring Wang Yaoqing and Xu Guanghan, and friendship starring Zuo Xiaoqing, Ke Shuqin and Yao Aiyu, the movie “Sorrow That Cannot Weep” will be screened nationwide on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The film tells the romantic love story of Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong from childhood to the rest of their lives. They always choose each other firmly despite the barriers of reality, cross mountains and seas, and come for love. The film is currently in hot pre-sale. As the only youth romance film on Valentine’s Day, it will bring you a unique sense of movie-watching ritual on Valentine’s Day in the cinema.

Xu Guanghan’s fancy confession scene unlocks the big screen super sweet experience

In the feature film released today, the heroine Zhao Xinhui (played by He Landou) is pursued fiercely by the handsome senior Chen Xiaoming (played by Xu Guanghan). On the playground where people come and go, passing students handed roses to Zhao Xinhui, and danced enthusiastically around her. The romantic and warm atmosphere was overflowing, and a grand confession was about to begin. Chen Xiaoming walked from the crowd with a rose in his hand, and showed love to Zhao Xinhui with a smile on his face: “I like you.” At this time, Zhao Xinhui already had her boyfriend Lin Hancong (played by Cai Fanxi) who was in a long-distance relationship. Flustered, he couldn’t bear to embarrass him by rejecting his senior in public, let alone accept his overtures against his heart.

Watching movies ahead of time and gaining full marks moved multi-dimensional word-of-mouth to heal inner emotions

The film recently held an advanced theme viewing event. Director Tang Jiahui and screenwriter Wu Liang were pleasantly surprised and shared more behind-the-scenes stories and detailed interpretations for the audience. Talking about the original intention of creating the film, director Tang Jiahui said that he hopes to pass on the beauty and sweetness of love to everyone on Valentine’s Day, and bring the resonance of love to all audiences. The plot reversal at the end of the film surprised the audience. Regarding the design of this storyline, the screenwriter Wu Liang explained: “The couple in the film have to fight against time and reality when they are young, and they also have to fight against reality when they are old. Time and disease, I hope to tell everyone through such a turning point that love is a power that can travel through time and space.” Many viewers were moved to tears by this romantic and beautiful love story at the movie viewing site, expressing that they saw themselves in the story. The reality and helplessness of the long-distance relationship shown in the film also poked the hearts of the long-distance couples present and made them enter the story. However, the happy ending of the story deeply healed them and made them believe in the power of love even more. It can also be with the lovers in the film for the rest of their lives. The movie “Sorrow That Cannot Shed Tears” will officially enter theaters across the country on February 14th. On this Valentine’s Day, meet your favorite people and encounter the beauty and heartbeat of love together.

The movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” is produced by Asia Pacific National Film (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Chaole Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sanyang Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen New Art City Film Co., Ltd. Asia-Pacific National Film (Suzhou) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinyi Investment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Han It is jointly produced by Yaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Boshizhonghe Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The film is currently on pre-sale, and we will meet in theaters on Valentine’s Day for a romantic appointment.