Source title: The love movie “Sorrow That Cannot Shed Tears” is in hot pre-sale and will go on a sweet date on February 14

Directed by Tang Jiahui, starring He Landou and Cai Fanxi, special starring Wang Yaoqing and Xu Guanghan, and friendship starring Zuo Xiaoqing, Ke Shuqin and Yao Aiyu, the movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” will be released nationwide on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The film tells the moving love story of Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong, childhood sweethearts, from acquaintance to falling in love, and firmly guarding each other in the torrent of reality. The film is currently on pre-sale, and will bring you a romantic movie-watching experience in the cinema. “Be brave in love” version of the trailer was exposed to witness the heartbeat of thousands of years in youth In the trailer for the “Be Brave in Love” version released today, the relationship between Zhao Xinhui (played by He Landou) and Lin Hancong (played by Cai Fanxi) is also beginning to emerge. “Xinhui and I are like ice and fire, two extremes that should never meet.” Lin Hancong’s monologue seems to indicate that their relationship will not be smooth sailing. When they first met, they had the unique innocence of teenagers. They would tease and complain about each other, and they would “teaser” with notes under the door, agreeing to ride bicycles and stroll through the streets and alleys together. In getting along day after day, they planted the seeds of love in each other’s hearts, and their feelings gradually warmed up. In the name of “teaching Lin Hancong to speak Shanghainese”, Zhao Xinhui carefully hinted her heart: “I am happy with you”. The girl’s thoughts are beyond words, and this young love seems to be coming to a romantic end. But good things always take a long time, and they cannot escape the test of reality. Due to various reasons, they failed to fulfill the promise of “going to Kaohsiung together in university”, and had no choice but to start a long-distance relationship. The two people in different places also faced different difficulties. Zhao Xinhui was fiercely pursued by the senior Chen Xiaoming (played by Xu Guanghan) in school. His sentence “If he really takes you seriously, I won’t have a chance to show it” tells how many long-distance relationships Reality. They also inevitably ushered in quarrels: “Where were you when I needed you most?” wrote all the helplessness and sadness of long-distance relationships. In the film, the uncle (played by Wang Yaoqing) said “There will be many hurdles in this life, and you will eventually get over it” gave Zhao Xinhui the courage to face emotional difficulties. Facing the uncle’s question “Will you give up”, she Firmly answer “no”. Can the people who love each other reap happiness, and what kind of ending will this relationship usher in? Still have to wait for Valentine’s Day to be announced for everyone in the cinema. See also 63-year-old Ma Renmei: Falling in love with dancing and model catwalk life is happy and happy-Social- Kaifeng Net The topic of “long-distance love” resonates strongly, hoping that all deep love can overcome reality and distance In the poster released today, Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong face each other with umbrellas in the rain. The two wore pure white clothes, smiling shyly in the green forest and rainy day, their eyes full of love and desire to be close to each other. Taking a step back is an uncontrollable ambiguity or a ignorant stranger, and taking a step forward is a heartbeating hug or a regrettable shoulder rub? I believe that everyone who has gone through youthful love can understand the emotions. With the release of film materials, the “sweet abuse” feeling of long-distance relationships also resonated strongly with many netizens. The topic “Xu Guanghan’s new film pokes pain in long-distance relationships” once topped the hot list on social platforms, causing everyone to share sweet moments and heartbreaking memories experienced in long-distance relationships: “I really don’t like long-distance relationships, and I really like you “, “The distance is not the distance, but each other’s heart”, “Long-distance love lasts a lifetime”. Everyone who has experienced a long-distance relationship can find their own shadow in the movie, which is the first choice for watching movies on Valentine’s Day. This Valentine’s Day, grab the hands of those around you, and we will go from childhood to the rest of our lives together. The movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” is produced by Asia Pacific National Film (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Chaole Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sanyang Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen New Art City Film Co., Ltd. Asia-Pacific National Film (Suzhou) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinyi Investment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Han It is jointly produced by Yaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Boshizhonghe Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The film is currently on pre-sale, and we will meet in theaters on Valentine’s Day for a romantic appointment. See also Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction September 4, 2022_Influence_Thing_That is

Directed by Tang Jiahui, starring He Landou and Cai Fanxi, special starring Wang Yaoqing and Xu Guanghan, and friendship starring Zuo Xiaoqing, Ke Shuqin and Yao Aiyu, the movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” will be released nationwide on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The film tells the moving love story of Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong, childhood sweethearts, from acquaintance to falling in love, and firmly guarding each other in the torrent of reality. The film is currently on pre-sale, and will bring you a romantic movie-watching experience in the cinema.

“Be brave in love” version of the trailer was exposed to witness the heartbeat of thousands of years in youth

In the trailer for the “Be Brave in Love” version released today, the relationship between Zhao Xinhui (played by He Landou) and Lin Hancong (played by Cai Fanxi) is also beginning to emerge. “Xinhui and I are like ice and fire, two extremes that should never meet.” Lin Hancong’s monologue seems to indicate that their relationship will not be smooth sailing. When they first met, they had the unique innocence of teenagers. They would tease and complain about each other, and they would “teaser” with notes under the door, agreeing to ride bicycles and stroll through the streets and alleys together. In getting along day after day, they planted the seeds of love in each other’s hearts, and their feelings gradually warmed up. In the name of “teaching Lin Hancong to speak Shanghainese”, Zhao Xinhui carefully hinted her heart: “I am happy with you”. The girl’s thoughts are beyond words, and this young love seems to be coming to a romantic end.

But good things always take a long time, and they cannot escape the test of reality. Due to various reasons, they failed to fulfill the promise of “going to Kaohsiung together in university”, and had no choice but to start a long-distance relationship. The two people in different places also faced different difficulties. Zhao Xinhui was fiercely pursued by the senior Chen Xiaoming (played by Xu Guanghan) in school. His sentence “If he really takes you seriously, I won’t have a chance to show it” tells how many long-distance relationships Reality. They also inevitably ushered in quarrels: “Where were you when I needed you most?” wrote all the helplessness and sadness of long-distance relationships. In the film, the uncle (played by Wang Yaoqing) said “There will be many hurdles in this life, and you will eventually get over it” gave Zhao Xinhui the courage to face emotional difficulties. Faced with the uncle’s question “Will you give up”, she Firmly answer “no”. Can the people who love each other reap happiness, and what kind of ending will this relationship usher in? Still have to wait for Valentine’s Day to be announced for everyone in the cinema.

The topic of “long-distance love” resonates strongly, hoping that all deep love can overcome reality and distance

In the poster released today, Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong face each other with umbrellas in the rain. The two wore pure white clothes, smiling shyly in the green forest and rainy day, their eyes full of love and desire to be close to each other. Taking a step back is an uncontrollable ambiguity or a ignorant stranger, and taking a step forward is a heartbeating hug or a regrettable shoulder rub? I believe that everyone who has gone through youthful love can understand the emotions.

With the release of film materials, the “sweet abuse” feeling of long-distance relationships also resonated strongly with many netizens. The topic “Xu Guanghan’s new film pokes pain in long-distance relationships” once topped the hot list on social platforms, causing everyone to share sweet moments and heartbreaking memories experienced in long-distance relationships: “I really don’t like long-distance relationships, and I really like you “, “The distance is not the distance, but each other’s heart”, “Long-distance love lasts a lifetime”. Everyone who has experienced a long-distance relationship can find their own shadow in the movie, which is the first choice for watching movies on Valentine’s Day. This Valentine’s Day, grab the hands of those around you, and we will go from childhood to the rest of our lives together.

The movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” is produced by Asia Pacific National Film (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Chaole Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sanyang Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen New Art City Film Co., Ltd. Asia-Pacific National Film (Suzhou) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinyi Investment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Han It is jointly produced by Yaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Boshizhonghe Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The film is currently on pre-sale, and we will meet in theaters on Valentine’s Day for a romantic appointment.