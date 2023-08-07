The Luxury Stroller for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s Baby: Price and Details Revealed

Title: Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s Expensive Gifts for Their Newborn Baby

Subtitle: Luxury Stroller and Designer Blanket Amongst Lavish Presents

Nadia Ferreira, the Paraguayan beauty queen, and her partner, renowned salsa singer Marc Anthony, have spared no expense when it comes to their newborn son. Despite being Marc Anthony’s seventh child, he continues to shower his firstborn with love and expensive gifts. Not only has the proud father doted on the baby, but the couple’s close friend, David Beckham, has also joined in on the spoiling.

One of the standout gifts for the baby is a luxurious stroller, seen in recent photos where Nadia Ferreira was seen pushing it. This combination stroller and crib, known as the “Bassinet and Stroller Combo,” is from the renowned brand Dior. According to the brand’s website, the price of this opulent stroller is a staggering $7,700.

This isn’t the first time the couple has treated their baby to high-priced items. During a visit from David Beckham on July 19, Marc Anthony shared an image where the baby was resting on a Givenchy brand blanket, which carries a price tag of $330. The extravagant gifts have caught the attention of fans and followers, who have praised Nadia Ferreira’s stunning transformation into motherhood with comments such as “The most dedicated and tender mommy in the world, my queen.”

Despite their efforts to protect their child’s privacy by not showing his face, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony have happily taken their son out for a walk in his luxurious stroller. On August 1, Nadia Ferreira shared a photo on social media with the caption, “On a walk with the love of my life,” showcasing her joy as a new mother.

Nadia Ferreira, born on May 10, 1999, in Villarrica, Paraguay, has been relishing her new role as a mother. The 24-year-old model expressed her happiness, saying, “Being a mother and enjoying 200 percent of this new stage in my life. It is being a wonderful stage in my life, [la] which I am enjoying daily.” Nadia’s happiness as a new mother has brought her great contentment, as demonstrated by her inclusion in People magazine’s list of the 50 most beautiful people.

Marc Anthony has proven himself not only as a talented musician but also as a dedicated father. With multiple marriages over the years, Marc Anthony has fathered several children, some of whom have chosen to follow in his footsteps as artists. His seventh child, born to Nadia Ferreira, arrived on Sunday, June 18, which coincided with Father’s Day, adding an extra layer of joy to the celebration. For more details on Marc Anthony’s children and their mothers, please click here.

Additionally, rumors surrounding Nadia Ferreira’s past relationships made headlines, including one particular romance with a man over 50 years older than her. However, after her extravagant wedding to Marc Anthony, these rumors seemed to fade away. For further information seeking clarity on these rumors and her past life, click here.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony continue to enjoy their new journey as parents, cherishing their newborn son and making sure he has the very best from the start. With a luxurious stroller and designer presents, this baby is certainly accustomed to a life of luxury.

