The macabre murder that moves Chile and links the gangs that operate in Santiago

A macabre crime showed the progress of the violence that Chile is experiencing, where in the last hours the society of the neighboring country is moved by the discovery in the middle of a public thoroughfare in Santiago of different parts of the body of a young man, who was finally identified as a 24-year-old Colombian citizen.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The fateful succession of signs began early Sunday morning, when a taxi driver found a human torso in a bus corridor in Alameda Bernardo O’Higgins, the main vehicular artery in the Chilean capital.

Hours later, and several blocks from that place, a head was found inside a box next to an accumulation of garbage in the streets.

The latest discovery was related to the appearance of legs wrapped in a blanket and in garbage bags, which ended up closing the circle and led the police Chilean to infer that it was the same person.

Thus, and with the human remains scattered – within a radius of three kilometers away from the first discovery – already reunited, during the day the Chilean police confirmed the identity of the deceased. “This is a 24-year-old young man of Colombian nationality,” indicated Lieutenant Bruno Hiche, belonging to the Labocar de Carabineros.

“On the other hand, along with these proceedings, a house could be established that turns out to be of criminal interest, therefore, evidence is being collected in that sector to link it to the fact,” added the uniformed officer.

How they found the dismembered corpse in Santiago

Meanwhile, prosecutor Felipe Olivari of the Central North Prosecutor’s Office detailed the scope of the finding. “The corpse is decapitated, without a head, its legs are also severed at approximately knee height, with some kind of tool and its hands are tied with a rope,” he said, while assuring that the body was ” wrapped in a bag and apparently in some kind of sleeping bag, blanket”.

In social networks circulated various -and macabre records- of the crime, and a security camera record was shown showing three of the main suspects walking calmly, while one of them leaves a cardboard box -containing his head- on the ground next to a garbage can.

Likewise, it was possible to see how some curious people appeared minutes later, who reviewed the contents of the box, but immediately fled when they noticed its contents.

Faced with this case, the mayoress of Santiago, Irací Hassler, remarked that the municipality was working to examine the cameras near the sites of the event and determine more clues that help find those responsible.

“It is key that this fact does not remain in impunity and that work continue and deepen to disrupt these gangs, which unfortunately have been taking over different territorial spaces,” said the authority.

Political reactions after the case of the dismembered Santiago

For his part, the deputy of the right-wing party Unión Demócrata Independiente (UDI), Sergio Badilla, criticized the government of President Gabriel Boric for the increase in these crimes in residential areas.

“Will the young Colombian dismembered in Santiago, who had his head cut off and then divided his body into several parts, or the murdered people wrapped in bags, blankets or buried in clandestine cemeteries, form part of Boric’s legacy?”

At the moment, the Chilean authorities are investigating the nature of the crime and the possible link between this murder and different criminal groups, like the Venezuelans from the Tren de Aragua, the Colombians from Los Espartanos and the Peruvians from Los Pulpos.

The The death of the Colombian citizen is added to the murder of another individual of that nationality that occurred a couple of weeks ago in the city of Iquique, in northern Chile, when four sailors fatally beat Milton Rodríguez, a person with a disability, even with his own crutches that he used to get around.



