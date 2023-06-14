The Macallan joins forces with artist and photographer Erik Madigan Heck to interpret the art of double sherry casks with visual color

Source title: The Macallan and artist and photographer Erik Madigan Heck reinterpret the art of double sherry casks with visual color

The Macallan single malt Scotch whiskey brand has once again collaborated with the renowned American artist and photographer Erik Madigan Heck (Erik Madigan Heck), with his signature creative style and ingenious shooting method, using visual color Artistic interpretation of the flavor masterpieces of the Macallan double sherry cask series. In this cooperation, Erik focuses on the combination of abstract landscape painting and still life photography, supplemented by his superb attainments in color, texture and light, draws inspiration from the natural environment of The Macallan Manor, and expresses his ideas through visual creativity. The pure flavor of The Macallan's "nature", a tribute to the beauty of nature. Focusing on the splendor of the Speyside region and the natural setting of The Macallan Estate, the first piece showcases the intricate and delicate process of creating the twin sherry casks. Erik paints a picture of a Macallan estate ecosystem based on natural aromas and colours. In the second work, the artist uses red and blue tones to express the iconic characteristics of double sherry casks. Through the ingenious balance of the two tones, it shows the unique flavor of European and American oak blended in the aging process of double sherry casks. The third work was shot in the barley field of Macallan. Erik depicted the rich, rich and fruity classic flavor of double sherry casks with impactful color expression, leading everyone on a unique sensory journey with artistic expression full of tension . As an artist who uses photography as his creative medium, Erik is committed to exploring the collision and fusion between fashion, painting and classical portraiture. His works can be said to be an extension of the romantic style in the contemporary era, expressing and praising nature vividly and vividly with elegance and stunning beauty. His creative philosophy is highly consistent with the values ​​of the Macallan brand, including the love and pursuit of nature, heritage, craftsmanship and novel creativity. As the core of Macallan's product lineup, the double sherry cask series uses European and American oak barrels nourished by Spanish Jerez sherry wine, which are combined according to precise proportions by skilled winemakers. "Aged in the same way, this unique process has achieved a new style of double sherry cask whiskey. Photographed by Erik Madigan Heck at The Macallan Estate Erik created a set of still life photography works tailor-made for each product of the double sherry cask, inspired by the classic Flemish still life paintings of the 17th century, vividly presented with the visual elements representing the taste, color and texture of whiskey Flavor characteristics of each product. The way of getting along with nature has always been a source of inspiration for Macallan's extraordinary skills and innovative spirit. In this collaboration, The Macallan hopes that whiskey lovers can follow Erik's perspective, experience the unique story of Macallan upon Speyside and nature, and experience the multiple charms of Scotch single malt whiskey. In the future, The Macallan will also continue its deep relationship with various art fields, continue to interweave and collide with inspiration and creativity, create whiskey art masterpieces, and bring diverse aesthetic experiences to whiskey lovers. About Macallan The Macallan was founded in 1824 and is famous for its unique single malt whiskey. The quality and character of The Macallan whiskey demonstrates The Macallan's relentless pursuit of excellence since it was established by Alexander Reid on the high plateau of the River Spey in north-east Scotland. In 2018, The Macallan began a new chapter in its history with the opening of the award-winning Speyside Distillery. The distillery building, designed by an internationally renowned architect, was inspired by the surrounding ancient Scottish hills to promote sustainability. The distillery sits adjacent to Elkie Estate; the Highland estate, established in 1700 as the spiritual home of The Macallan, remains the centerpiece of Macallan's beautiful 485-acre estate today. Extraordinary way, never compromise. The Macallan reminds you to drink responsibly.

About Macallan

The Macallan was founded in 1824 and is famous for its unique single malt whiskey. The exceptional quality and distinctive character of The Macallan whiskey demonstrates The Macallan’s relentless pursuit of excellence since it was established by Alexander Reid on the high plateau of the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan began a new chapter in its history with the opening of the award-winning Speyside Distillery. The distillery building, designed by an internationally renowned architect, was inspired by the surrounding ancient Scottish hills to promote sustainability. The distillery sits adjacent to Elkie Estate; a highland estate built in 1700 that was the spiritual home of Macallan and remains the centerpiece of Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre estate today.

Extraordinary way, never compromise. The Macallan reminds you to drink responsibly.