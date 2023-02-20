To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the “007” series of films, The Macallan released a new series of single malt whiskey.

Significant collection of six limited-edition whiskeys, each presented in a unique packaging design – reflecting six different eras with innovative illustrations and color schemes. The unique packaging draws inspiration from the “007” series of film archives, vividly showing the creative process of the “007” series of films.

The on-screen James Bond character and The Macallan brand are both Scottish-bound and innovative. The Macallan single malt whiskey series commemorating the 60th anniversary of the “007” movie has found a good balance between timeless flavor, elegant style, full-bodied taste and rich layers.

Created by The Macallan Master Whiskey Master Kirsteen Campbell, this exceptional single malt whiskey captures the allure of the iconic James Bond. Modesty and poise are in his DNA, deeply influenced by his Scottish roots.

Like James Bond, this range of whiskeys has aged over time to develop a unique flavor and refinement. The natural color of pure gold, the six whiskeys in the series are all 43.7% vol, a nod to James Bond’s code name 007.

The unique Macallan single malt whiskey commemorating the 60th anniversary of the “007” movie tells the story of James Bond and the Macallan brand’s innovation and pioneering spirit over the past 60 years.

Scotland is home to many inventors. James Bond’s various novelty equipment is the iconic element that people talk about in the series of movies, and the Macallan brand with a deep heritage is also unswervingly pursuing continuous innovation.

The image of James Bond is undoubtedly very British, and he is also a “citizen of the world” with Scottish ancestry. James Bond’s father, Andrew Bond, is from Glencoe, Scotland, and his mother, Monique Delacroix, is from Canton de Vaud, Switzerland.James Bond spent most of his childhood at Skyfall Lodge, a Scottish estate in Glencoe.

In recent years, The Macallan has become James Bond’s whiskey of choice, reflecting his appreciation for the finer things in life. On screen, James Bond has sipped The Macallan on several occasions. In Skyfall, for example, he drinks The Macallan Rare Vintage 1962. This whiskey has been specially created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic film character James Bond.

Jaume Ferras, The Macallan’s Global Creative Director, said: “This October, the James Bond franchise will celebrate its 60th anniversary. One. In the past 60 years, a total of 25 “007” series films have landed on the silver screen, and 6 actors have played the leading role James Bond. Macallan is the whiskey of choice for James Bond. As two world-renowned brands, We have a lot in common, we are all represented by our Scottish roots and our innovative spirit.”

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the “007” series of films, The Macallan has also planned a series of immersive experiences, including a special exhibition at The Macallan Estate – “The Macallan in Cinema” (The Macallan in Cinema ).

This exhibition will take exhibitors to review the deep relationship between the Macallan brand and the silver screen, and review the 60-year history of the “007” series of films.Additionally, a selection of 007 films that have landed on the big screen over the years will be screened in a series of exclusive screenings at The Macallan Estate.

Tasting notes:

The Macallan commemorates the 60th anniversary of the “007” movie single malt whiskey

Alcohol: 43.7% VOL

Nose: Fresh zest of lemon and lime, followed by sweet vanilla and coconut, with a hint of dried figs and raisins.

Taste: Orange zest with lemon freshness, light oak and subtle ginger spice, followed by rich dark chocolate, fig and baked apple tart, intertwined with a touch of honey sweetness.

Back rhyme: The back rhyme is sweet and long, with rich layering.



