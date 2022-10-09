ROME – Toyota brings hydrogen-powered buses to Italy. Industria Italiana Autobus (Iia) and the Portuguese CaetanoBus have signed a partnership to start the production and marketing on the Italian market of hydrogen city buses based on Toyota Fuel Cell technology and an H2.City Power Kit system developed by CaetanoBus. Thanks to this agreement, already by the end of the year Iia will be able to start the sale of hydrogen vehicles produced by CaetanoBus with Toyota, while from 2024 the company will start the direct production of buses destined for the domestic market and for those equipped with the H2.City Power kit developed by CaetanoBus.

The Italian company, based in Bologna and production units in the same city and in Flumeri (Av), is the main Italian bus manufacturer. Industria Italiana Autobus is led by the president and CEO Antonio Liguori, and gravitates to the orbit of Invitalia, which controls 42.76% of the capital, flanked by Leonardo, owner of another important stake (28.65%) . CaetanoBus, on the other hand, has its headquarters in Vila Nova de Gaia, in the north of Portugal, and is led by the CEO Patrícia Vasconcelos.

“Industria Italiana Autobus collects the long legacy of the Italian collective transport industry – underlined Liguori – A legacy that dates back to 1919, which has always been characterized by attention to the country’s needs and technological evolution. Today, like yesterday, we continue to pursue the objectives of the ecological transition ”. For its part, CaetanoBus believes this partnership is an important step to enter another European market, with constant growth in the adoption of sustainable modes for passenger transport. “In terms of mobility, Italy is a country that has tried to adopt measures aimed at decarbonising the economy, with particular attention to cities, in line with current trends aimed at environmental sustainability – added Patrícia Vasconcelos – L’IIA is the ideal partner because we share the same vision in helping to build a zero-emissions society through our joint innovation ”.





Finally, it should be noted that both partners are committed to the development of sustainable mobility and the transition of energy sources, which is one of the cornerstones of the NRP, with particular reference to the local public transport sector. (Maurilio Rigo)