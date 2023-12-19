“The Madness Never Ends” Exhibition: A Multi-dimensional Art Experience

Artelli and Emerging Artist Zhu Chenwei Collaborate to Open “The Madness Never Ends” Exhibition

Artelli, a multi-dimensional experience art space, has partnered with emerging artist Zhu Chenwei to present a new solo exhibition titled “The Madness Never Ends.” At just 22 years old, Zhu Chenwei is the youngest artist to be featured in the “2022 Taipei Contemporary Art Fair” and was also invited to showcase his work at the 10th Shanghai West Bund Art and Design Fair earlier this year.

“The Madness Never Ends” features over 50 original works by Zhu Chenwei, including the world‘s only Macau-limited edition 2-meter-high “SUNNY Sculpture” designed by the artist himself. Zhu Chenwei primarily utilizes acrylic paints and large-scale designs, employing a flat painting technique to simulate the pop art atmosphere of the 1960s. His work draws inspiration from past life experiences, habits, and hobbies, and integrates them into his artistic process. Animals, humans, flames, and other elements take on different roles in his pieces, showing the relationship between themselves and art.

The large-scale solo exhibition “The Madness Never Ends” will run until January 19, 2024, at Artelli. The opening of the exhibition also coincides with Artelli’s announcement of an in-depth partnership with 333 Gallery, as they have signed a contract with Zhu Chenwei and will be entering the Asian art market in the future.

Address: Artelli, The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macau

