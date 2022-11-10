ROME – The new proposals by the European Commission for the Euro 7 standard on the limits of polluting emissions generated by vehicles sold in Europe, which will come into force in 2025, introduce important innovations. One of these is that, for the first time in the world, additional limits are set on microplastic emissions generated by tire abrasion.





And it is no coincidence that these new limits have been included in a text that for the first time extends the targets on polluting emissions to electric vehicles as well. The latter, in fact, even if they do not generate carbon emissions from the exhaust pipes, do not eliminate the problem of dispersion into the atmosphere of the microplastics of tire dust produced by ‘rolling’: particles so small that they can be inhaled. Indeed, the emission of these microplastics in electric vehicles is even greater than in endothermic cars, due to the greater weight due to the presence of the battery and faster acceleration compared to fossil fuel vehicles; two factors that increase tire wear.

Therefore, the various solutions to stem the emission of microplastic particles that have been implemented in recent years become extremely topical. One of these concerns the London startup The Tire Collective which – Bloomberg informs – has decided to create a sort of ‘box’ to be applied behind the vehicle’s wheels to suck up the polluting particles from the tires. The device does not yet have a precise name but the goal is clear: to reduce emissions from microplastics by intercepting them at the source. The ‘box’, which is powered by the car’s alternator, uses a copper plate to create an electric field that attracts tire dust produced by the friction on the road.





The Tire Collective was born in 2020 and its device was one of the four winners of the Terra Carta Design Lab awards, awarded for innovations that tackle the climate crisis. In the laboratory, The Tire Collective’s device absorbed 60% of the emissions into the air by mass, but implementation in the real world is proving more challenging. The company is currently testing a prototype, which had its first road test last year in collaboration with car company Geely, on a pair of vans in London and is collecting around a fifth of emissions so far. Tire emissions will be cleared monthly by workshop technicians and the startup’s future goal is to create collection points, as part of the vehicle’s routine service, and reuse them in new tires, shoe soles and other products. The Tire Collective hopes to launch its product in 2024 and says it will focus its efforts on retrofitting large fleet vehicles and delivery vans, which have a regular maintenance schedule that makes it easy to integrate, clean and track the vehicle. technology.

The next step will be integrating the device into electric cars, essentially doing for tire emissions what the catalytic converter did for the tailpipe.