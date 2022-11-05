He is an internationally acclaimed film director, artist, and one of the most important authors of contemporary films in the world. His works have participated in more than 40 international film exhibitions, and have also been exhibited in top international art institutions such as the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Ju Anqi’s first film “Beijing is very windy” was shortlisted for the 50th Berlin International Film Festival and became a milestone for Chinese experimental films in the future. The 2015 feature film “The Poet is on a Business Trip” premiered at the 44th Rotterdam International Film Festival, and won the Best Asian Film Award and the highest award at the 16th Korea Jeonju International Film Festival.

The latest feature film “The Trophy Floating on the Sea” won three awards at the 3rd Pingyao International Film Festival, starring Wang Xuebing was awarded the Pingyao Film Emperor, and was shortlisted for the 10th Beijing International Film Festival and the 33rd Golden Rooster Film Award. In 2019, the documentary documentary “Trilogy of Chinese Architectural Heritage” will be filmed, and in 2022, the first film of the trilogy, “Lou” will be completed. Currently preparing for the black comedy theatrical film “My Wife’s Teeth”.

In late November, Magic Lantern Pictures specially invited director Ju Anqi to bring 6 documentary, plot and experimental video works he created in the past 20 years for the screening. Interested friends must not miss it.

Screening information

19/20 November 2022

Magic Lantern Painting (Area A, Art Factory District, Songzhuang Town, Tongzhou, Beijing)

Accompanying gifts

1 drink of your choice

Admission ticket price

59.9 yuan single-day/99.9 double-day pass (for supporting director and venue)

Saturday film

✦✦✦November 19th

Beijing is very windy

There’s a Strong Wind in Beijing

Showtimes:14:00-14:50

actor of almodóvar

Almodóvar’s Actor

Showtimes:15:10-15:23

Paris Party Paris Party

Showtimes:15:25-16:40

The director’s post-screening talk：16:40-17:30

Beijing is very windy

Country: China

Year: 1999

Length: 50 minutes

Language: Chinese

Type: Record

✦ Video Introduction✦

In the spring of 1999 in Beijing, 24-year-old director Ju Anqi and two crew members rode a tricycle and two cameras with an old Alai 16mm camera and a microphone modified from an old TV antenna. A bicycle broke into the streets of Beijing: weddings, schools, residential buildings, beauty salons, squares, and even public toilets…

The 16mm motion picture film that turns in the camera is eight years out of date, but these films record a changing and unchanging reality. Director Ju Anqi repeatedly asked people a very simple question: “Do you think Beijing is windy?” Everyone gave him a different answer…

This is a very rare and shocking film, especially since the film ratio is 1:1, and not a single frame has been cut. The film premiered at the 50th Berlin International Film Festival and shocked the audience with its subversive image style, thus becoming a milestone in Chinese experimental film.

✦ Premiere Information✦

Premiere at the 50th Berlin International Film Festival

actor of almodóvar

Country: Chinacountry, Spain

Year: 2016

Length: 13 minutes

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama, Experiment

✦ Video Introduction✦

This is the first work of Ju Anqi’s “Actor” project, inviting actors from master films to reprise an unfamiliar role in this series: the actor. Acting is not a profession, acting is everything. This is also a doubt and a challenge to the habitual life, everyone is the performer and imitator of this society. In the film, the actor’s performance and the director’s impromptu shooting of the city’s locations or events, they will merge with each other to form a social performance.

Director Ju Anqi completed the filming in Barcelona, ​​Spain in September 2016. An actor in the Spanish film master Almodóvar’s film “The Skin of My Residence”, the Goya Award for Best New Actor, Jan Konay Played by Jan Cornet. Young plays an actor in the film, but he’s not playing himself, he’s playing an actor.

The planned films in this series include “The Actor of Jarmusch” and “The Actor of Kitano Takeshi”. These film masters from Europe, the United States, Japan and other places have brought us many perspectives to explore the diverse society. The plight of the landscape and man himself provides inspiration 。

✦ Premiere Information✦

2016 Barcelona, ​​SpainSWAB Art Fair premiere in Rhona

paris party

Country: China

Year: 2014

Length: 75 minutes

Language: French, Chinese

Type: Drama

✦ Video Introduction✦

A Kou (played by Chen Jieyuan), a young Chinese living in Paris, was woken up by a phone call in the morning. The other party wanted to eat boiled beef and wontons…A Kou’s livelihood is to transform into different roles in the house he rents during the day, and rent the house at night. Become a Chinese party.He’s a cook at the moment and he’s going out to buy beef and vegetables 。

✦ Premiere Information✦

2015 Premiere at the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Korea

Sunday’s film

✦✦✦November 20

What is Art What is Art

Showtimes:14:00-14:13

Drill Man

Showtimes:14:15-14:50

Poet on a Business Trip

Showtimes:15:10-16:53

The director’s post-screening talk:16:55-17:30

what is art

Country: China, Spain

Year: 2016

Length: 13 minutes

Language: Spanish

type:drama, experiment

✦ Video Introduction✦

The film was initiated by entrepreneur Mr. Xiao Zeguang, with Mr. Li Zhenhua as the consultant, Mr. You Yang as the producer, and the famous director and artist Mr. Ju Anqi directed. This is the strongest collection of China‘s new generation of trend art since the 21st century. 50 new generation Chinese artists came to Xinglong County, Hebei Province, which is 110 kilometers away from downtown Beijing. It is here that they answer a common question: what is art?

The film focuses on the interpretation of the new generation of artists from different angles of art creation, the influence of the creative environment on the artist, and the challenges that the artist has and is experiencing from the art itself and the social environment, presenting art from multiple dimensions. , environment, creation, and the relationship between individuals, aiming to try to further outline the eternal topic – what is art?

✦ Premiere Information✦

2017 Shanghai International Biennale

driller

Country: China

Year: 2016

Length: 35 minutes

Language: Chinese

type:drama, experiment

✦ Video Introduction✦

The film tells the incredible story of a young man who carries an electric drill with him. It is full of tension and violence of human nature, as well as reflections on the age of science and technology.Director Ju Anqi still continues the alternative experimental spirit subverted by Gu I, and the absurd story pattern provides viewers with a very peculiar spiritual experience, facing the confusion and anxiety of the material world. 。

✦ Premiere Information✦

2017 Premiere at the Kunsthalle Zurich, Switzerland

The poet is on a business trip

Country: China

Year: 2015

Length: 103 minutes

Language: Chinese

type:drama, record

✦ Video Introduction✦

The form of this film is very simple, but the style is very different. The film tells the story of a poet’s “business trip” in desolate Xinjiang. Exhausted flesh embarks on an existential debauchery journey, bumping along bleak highways, leaving a fleeting glimpse and 16 melancholy poems of a world receding.

The film was filmed in September 2002. Director Ju Anqi took the poet by train to Xinjiang, which is 4,000 kilometers away from Beijing. Ju Anqi acted as the director, screenwriter and photographer by himself, and the poet played the role of the poet. In poor conditions, he used a DV to start shooting for 40 days and traveled across Xinjiang.

After twelve years of hiatus, the low-budget black-and-white film was finally completed in 2014. The film presents an indescribable absurdity and metaphor, providing us with precious historical materials with its documentary-like quality of true restoration. It presents an atmosphere of loss, a mournful but unsad glance at a country in transition, a mirror to the irreversibility of existentialism in this era.

✦ Premiere Information✦

Premiere of the 44th Rotterdam International Film Festival

