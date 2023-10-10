The magic of the number four

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are four cardinal points and four seasons. But the Gospels are also four or the number of letters in the name of God: Yhwh. Among possible other examples, it is worth adding that this is the sacred number in the “Veda”, which is divided into four parts: Hymns, Poems, Liturgy, Speculations. And according to the “Chandogya Upanishad”, man is made up of sixteen parts, that is, the square of four.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

But returning to the square means facing an infinite discussion, also because it includes the symbol of the cross, which is made up of four parts. And there are also four elements dear to early Greek thought, exposed in the philosophy of Empedocles. This figure also suggests universality in the “Apocalypse”: in the sacred book we meet the four horsemen who bear as many great scourges. And in the Mayan Quiché tradition there are four successive creations, corresponding to four suns and four ages. Finally, among the countless examples still possible, we add that the adept of the mystical path, according to the traditions of the Sufis and those of the ancient brotherhoods of Turkish dervishes, must pass through four doors.

“Stories of numbers”

All these are simple notes thought up in the margin of the volume entitled “Quattro”, which Daniele Schön published in the il Mulino series on “Stories of numbers”. His path, schematized with “seasons, voices, quarters, hands”, offers a series of fascinating narratives that begin with notes (the author is a cellist, he studied how the brain encodes music and how music modifies the dynamics cerebral) and end with some pages on the quartet, touching on topics of science and pseudoscience, telling stories but also history. The pages are therefore rich in musical observations and Daniele Schön reflects on “The Four Seasons” or on Pachelbel’s “Canon”; there is no shortage of considerations on Pythagoras who he knew like few other numbers and music. Let’s just add that this book is a “dive” into worlds that we think we know and that in reality we ignore. There is no shortage of surprises. They are mainly brought about by music, but also by psychology and memories and legends have contributed to them.

Daniele Schön, “Quattro”, il Mulino, pp. 176, 13 euros

