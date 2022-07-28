Conference site.Photo by Shang Hongtao, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press

Xi’an News Network News From “Red Sorghum” to “Water Margin”, from “Mansion Gate” to “Qiao Family Courtyard”, many Chinese audiences are familiar with the notes written by Zhao Jiping. On August 2nd and 3rd, a special concert of Zhao Jiping’s works will be held in Xi’an Concert Hall. This is a beautiful display of Zhao Jiping’s classic symphony works. The notes that once took to the world stage and won wide acclaim will return to their hometown this time to bring beautiful music enjoyment to Xi’an audiences.

This concert is directed by the Shaanxi Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Propaganda Department of the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee, hosted by the Shaanxi Musicians Association and the Shaanxi Music and Literature Society, undertaken by Xi’an Qujiang Culture and Art Development Co., Ltd., Xi’an Radio and Television Industry Group Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Co-organized by the Provincial Song and Dance Theater and Shaanxi Suobao Industrial Group Corporation, the famous conductor Zhang Guoyong, cello player Qin Liwei, soprano singer Zhang Ningjia and up-and-coming violinist Lao Li and the Guiyang Symphony Orchestra will make a joint concert.

The concert consists of Silk Road Music Moments – Three Concert Pieces, Cello Concerto “Zhuang Zhou’s Dream”, Symphonic Overture – Red Star Shines on China, Soprano and Orchestra, Violin Concerto No. 1, etc. Among them, Zhao Jiping completed the concerto “Zhuang Zhoumeng” for cello and national orchestra in 2006. After 10 years, it has been revised several times. It is the crystallization of the composer’s long-term thinking on Chinese Lao Zhuang philosophy, Chinese national instrumental music and cello. At the same time, this work is also a perfect combination of Western musical instruments and Chinese national musical instruments.

“Zhao Jiping’s cello concerto “Dream of Zhuang Zhou”, with its concise brushwork, rigorous texture, rich musical thinking, and wonderful sound, has created a great musical work with distinct Chinese cultural imprint for us. The frequent performances by international first-line performers such as Jian and Qin Liwei have allowed more people to hear this work. This is an example of Chinese culture going abroad and Chinese music going global.” said the famous composer Cui Bingyuan.

“The First Violin Concerto” is the first violin concerto composed by Zhao Jiping. From the structure, the piano score to the score, the entire creative process took nearly a year. This work basically adopts the structural principles of the sonata, but does not stick to it. The musical language in the work has a strong Chinese color. Han Lankui, former vice president of Xi’an Conservatory of Music, said: “Zhao Jiping’s music creation has a strong flavor of the times. He is good at expressing the times and showing reality through music. He draws nourishment from traditional culture and transforms enduring stories into moving stories. Music notes, writing music works that can talk to the world and that people like.”

Zhao Jiping’s musical works, whether it is national orchestral music, symphonic music, chorus, dance drama, opera, opera music or film and television music, always run through the essence of traditional national music and folk music. mind.

It is reported that the concert will also be staged at the Baoji Grand Theater on August 4.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jobyin Intern Tang Jiaxin Yuan Yihan Photo/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Shang Hongtao