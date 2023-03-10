Home Entertainment The magical exploration puzzle game “Tin Hearts” will land on the Switch and PS4/5 platforms in June 2023-DoNews Games
Entertainment

The magical exploration puzzle game “Tin Hearts” will land on the Switch and PS4/5 platforms in June 2023-DoNews Games

by admin
The magical exploration puzzle game “Tin Hearts” will land on the Switch and PS4/5 platforms in June 2023-DoNews Games

The magical exploration puzzle game “Tin Hearts” will land on the Switch and PS4/5 platforms in June 2023

Qin Zeyu2023-03-10 15:25:37

[2023年3月10日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that the immersive magical puzzle game “Tin Hearts” produced by the development team “Rogue Sun” will soon land on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 platforms, and is scheduled to be launched in June this year , and is issued by GSE.

Promo:

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Dv4y187wG

This work is developed by the talented team “Rogue Sun”, the studio members have produced the critically acclaimed “Fable” series. You will follow the tiny footprints of the toy tin soldiers on an amazing and exciting adventure. In the mysterious magical world, there are touching stories about love and compromise.

picture.png

Watch the latest trailer for “Tin Hearts” now.

https://youtu.be/IdFWrV2FlLU
Prepare to experience an epic story spanning generations, time and space. Guide a team of mischievous little tin soldiers through a world of beauty, magic and mystery, using all kinds of whimsical contraptions to help them bounce, shoot and slide to their destination. Are you leading the soldiers, or are they leading you?

picture.png

See also  Iceland, on the trail of Thor and Snorri

You may also like

my fading glory tribe | המלבישה

Theroy Project designer joint series by Lucas

“The crooked species”, a counterpoint to the words...

Alta Gracia: next to his five-year-old daughter, he...

Goodbye manual gearbox, actually no. That’s who will...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

A BATHING APE® RELEASES 2023 SPRING/SUMMER COLLECTION LOOKBOOK

Electric car, so Nissan lowers production costs. The...

Distributed generation touched 19 MW throughout the country

Weather in Córdoba: more heat for the weekend?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy