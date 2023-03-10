The magical exploration puzzle game “Tin Hearts” will land on the Switch and PS4/5 platforms in June 2023

[2023年3月10日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that the immersive magical puzzle game “Tin Hearts” produced by the development team “Rogue Sun” will soon land on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 platforms, and is scheduled to be launched in June this year , and is issued by GSE.

Promo:

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Dv4y187wG

This work is developed by the talented team “Rogue Sun”, the studio members have produced the critically acclaimed “Fable” series. You will follow the tiny footprints of the toy tin soldiers on an amazing and exciting adventure. In the mysterious magical world, there are touching stories about love and compromise.

Watch the latest trailer for “Tin Hearts” now.

https://youtu.be/IdFWrV2FlLU

Prepare to experience an epic story spanning generations, time and space. Guide a team of mischievous little tin soldiers through a world of beauty, magic and mystery, using all kinds of whimsical contraptions to help them bounce, shoot and slide to their destination. Are you leading the soldiers, or are they leading you?