Long Xiaochu

Poster of the movie “Soul Broken Blue Bridge”

As an integral part of film art, film music has already become an important means of expressing themes, shaping characters and creating artistic conception, just like the composition, color and language of the picture. The magical effect that it can achieve in rendering the atmosphere, revealing the soul of the characters and affecting the psychology of the audience is unexpected by the predecessors. A movie without music that complements each other is like a meal without salt.

The famous director Bergman once said: “There is no art more like music than film.” Film was originally a visual art, but after the sound film, film and music often made each other. Compared with the more concrete performance of movie lines, the soundtrack of a movie tends to have more blank space, is more expressive, and will create more space.

When I watched the original French film “Escape from a Tiger’s Mouth” for the first time, I didn’t know the content of the film. According to the title of the film, as well as the plane with a special emblem and continuous artillery fire on the screen at the beginning of the film, I thought it was a thrilling adventure. style of anti-fascist films. However, when the British plane was hit by Nazi gunfire and several British pilots were parachuting out, the gunfire stopped abruptly, but the cheerful melody of the accordion with a festive atmosphere sounded. In this way, the psychological state of the audience has been changed at once. With this relaxing music, the audience’s mood gradually relaxed. So when a pilot suddenly appeared in the park’s Tiger Mountain, and the two colorful tigers roared, the audience burst into laughter. It was that accordion piece that brought the audience into a comedy atmosphere. The audience no longer worried about the fate of the pilot, but only thought that the appearance of the tiger was too coincidental and too interesting.

And the use of a piece of music in the American film “Blue Bridge” left a more unforgettable impression on me. The hero and heroine of the film met during the air raid alarm and fell in love, but they were about to break up again. They came to the “Candlelight” club to spend their last moments together. In the wartime club, the lights were dim and the smoke was hazy, the band played “Safe Journey”, someone sang with infinite sentimentality, and the figures dancing to the song swayed. The lights and shadows seemed to be full of enchanting feelings of parting. I’m thinking, what would this group of images look like without this music and song? The blurry picture might lead people to think that the cameraman broke the film, or that the projectionist was out of focus. And because of this piece of music, the ambiguity of the picture just created the lingering mood of the scene, completely changing the original vague impression of the picture.

There are still many classic films in the history of film that have left unforgettable melodies for people. The 1965 film The Sound of Music touched more than one generation of audiences. As a textbook-level classic music movie, the classic songs such as “Dorami”, “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music” in the film accompanied the growth of many children. “Les Miserables” is based on Hugo’s classic novel of the same name. Hugo is best at describing the subtle changes in the protagonist’s heart, and the direct aria in the film enriches the language of the camera. The film uses singing to appropriately express the inner contradictions of the characters, so that the audience is re-touched by the already familiar plot.

Many classic movies use classical music as their soundtrack. German composer Sebastian Bach’s music is favored by film directors, and his “Aria on the G String” is undoubtedly one of the most frequently cited works in film scores. In the American movie “Seven Deadly Sins”, Freeman was checking materials in the library, and when Kiriyama Kazuo killed Mitsuo Soma in the Japanese movie “Battle Royale”, Bach’s reminiscence and mourning string work all played. “Canon in D major” is the most-arranged and most frequently performed classical music work in the world. Whether in the movies “Ordinary People,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” or “My Sassy Girl,” audiences will hear this familiar melody.

The interlude from the opera “The Country Rider” by Italian composer Mascani also appeared in many films. The classic movie “The Godfather 3” and the Chinese movie “Sunny Days” invariably refer to this graceful and melodious opera interlude.

How to play the magical role of film music, there are many brilliant examples in our country’s films. Such as the music of “Old Events in the South of the City” which won the Golden Rooster Award for Best Music. The singing of “outside the long pavilion, along the ancient road, green grass and blue sky” and the melody of the song “Farewell” that appeared repeatedly not only aroused the deep nostalgia of childhood for those of us and Xiaoyingzi’s contemporaries, but also aroused All the memories of old China in the 1920s. The use of this piece of music not only renders the atmosphere of the times, but also highlights the theme and expresses the author’s feelings of nostalgia for his old friends and nostalgia for his native land. The strong nostalgia and a touch of sadness just set off the elegant and sad style of the film.Long Xiaochu

