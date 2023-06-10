“The Magician by the Sea” is a world full of Nanyang style – Teller Report

□Chutian Metropolis Daily News reporter Xu Ying Correspondent Li Ran

A few days ago, novelist Sun Pin’s new work “The Magician by the Sea” was published. This is another theme novel created by Sun Pin after the “Mountain and Forest Trilogy” and “In the Name of Birds and Beasts” – “Seaside Trilogy”, including “Seaside Magician”, “Seagull Knight”, “Sunset Coral” and other plots. Three novellas against the background.

In the contemporary literary world, Sun Pin is not considered a bustling writer, but he is a hard-working writer who publishes new works almost every year. To create three novellas every year, Sun Pin has strict requirements on himself. What is rare is that Sun Pin not only maintains the volume of creation, but also maintains a consistently high standard, and his works have been continuously shortlisted in various literary lists. “Night Banquet in the Pine Forest” won the nomination award for novellas at the 5th Yu Dafu Novel Award, “The Rider on the White Horse” was selected as the novella list of the 2020 Harvest Literature List, and “Shark in the Middle of the Water” won the 5th Chinese Young Writers Award for novellas Nominated for the Novel Award and Short Story Nominated for the 6th Yu Dafu Novel Award, “In the Name of Birds and Beasts” was shortlisted for the 4th Blancpain Utopia Literary Award.

In Sun Pin’s new “seaside” themed novel “Seaside Magician”, all the stories take place in Papaya Town, the southernmost town in the mainland. There are all kinds of tropical fruits here, such as papaya, longan, and jackfruit; The land, the dense jungle and the mysterious lighthouse; there are fishermen who can only speak Leizhou dialect, and there are also immigrants from Southeast Asia; there are various types of ships, and the ups and downs of the tide and the ocean that connects the whole world; There are sailors who can’t walk steadily, there are captains who sail around the world, and there are foreigners who come to make money with dreams of getting rich; there are legends that circulate on the sea and never die, and there are fates and secrets sealed in the bottom of the sea.

In the creation of “The Magician by the Sea”, Sun Pin used her solid field work to build a world with a very Nanyang style for readers, which is a rare feature of marine literature in contemporary novels.





