The main creator of the movie “Looking for Her” appeared on the red carpet at the opening of the 25th Shanghai Film Festival. All crew members showed warmth and friendship_TOM Entertainment

Depend onYoung director Chen ShizhongWritten and directed, starring Shu Qi and Bai Ke, starring Zhang Benyu, special starring Lang Yueting, starring Zhang Yixin, Don He as producerThe movie “Looking for Her”It was shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Award in the main competition unit of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival. On June 9, the main creator appeared at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Film Festival and attended the opening ceremony in full dress.

“Looking for Her” crew show warmth on the red carpet and join hands to go to the light and shadow

This time, the movie “Looking for Her” asOne of the shortlisted films in the main competition unit of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival,Director Chen Shizhong, starring Shu Qi, Bai Ke, especially Lang Yueting, starring Zhang Yixin, Wanda Films General Manager Yin Xiangjin attended the opening ceremony.When the host asked about the highlights of the film, Shu Qi, who played Chen Fengdi in the film, said: “There are all highlights in the film!”The movie “Looking for Her”What surprises will there be?

On the day of ticketing at the Shanghai Film Festival, the two screenings of the film were sold out, which fully reflects the high expectations of the industry and fans for the film. In addition to the extremely powerful cast, the discussion about the theme and plot of the film is also high. The discussion in the film on how women explore self-awareness and how to break through difficulties and live out themselves has become a core focus that is highly anticipated by the audience.

Shu Qi’s white guest holding hands photo with super loving white guest Chen Shizhong accompanied her warmly

On the red carpet, Shu Qi, Bai Ke, and Zhang Yixin appeared on the stage holding hands. From the screen to the screen, the warmth that belongs to this “family of three” remains unchanged. In the group photo session, the film’s female lead creators were in the center of the red carpet, and director Chen Shizhong and actor Bai Ke stood on both sides, gently accompanying the confident and beautiful “she” in the middle of the stage. Afterwards, Shu Qi and Bai Ke took a group photo arm in arm, which made netizens say: “The two are so in love, and Shu Qi and Bai Ke’s on-screen husband and wife image is so exciting!”

The female perspective given by the movie “Looking for Her” does not make too much publicity, but depicts the hidden state of mind of “her” in ordinary life, plain but powerful. The theme core of “I want to live again” also expresses women’s most direct self-awareness, showing a kind of resolute female beauty, and embodying the bravery and strength that belong to “her”. The film tells the story of Chen Fengdi, played by Shu Qi, who after losing her daughter accidentally, faces family doubts and secular prejudices, but still bravely pursues herself, and gradually walks out of the predicament with the belief and courage of “I want to live again”. The film conveys strength with warmth and encourages every woman to be brave and be herself.

The movie “Looking for Her” is produced by Shanghai Jingtanhao Culture Media Co., Ltd., Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sudden Film Co., Ltd., Dongshen Future (Beijing) Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Dreaming Moment Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yuewenxu Co-produced by Film Industry (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., Jinchengguo Film Industry (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Wanda Film Industry (Horgos) Co., Ltd., Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sudden Film Co., Ltd. Contract system. The film has been shortlisted for the main competition unit of the Golden Goblet Award at the 2023 Shanghai Film Festival, so stay tuned in 2023!

