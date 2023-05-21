The main phrases of Javier Mascherano, after the victory of Argentina in the Sub 20 World Cup

With the first exam passed, the technical director of the youth team, Javier Mascheranospoke at a press conference and was satisfied with the performance of the Argentine team in the 2-1 victory against Uzbekistan, in what was the debut in the Under 20 World Cup.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

“At times we were able get the line of play we want. There are things to improve but there were also many positive aspects“, evaluated the coach and former international with the senior team.

In dialogue with journalists at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, the coach acknowledged the complexity of the match, in which the two teams had several chances to score. “We knew that Uzbekistan was a difficult rival, Asian champion. In addition, we had to add the anxiety of the debut », he remarked.

Facing what is to come, and with the difficulty of the first match, Mascherano insisted on the need to be prepared for the next games, although he predicted that «the team will grow with the passing of the days«.

Asked about the meaning of playing a World Cup, still youthful, at home, the former River and Barcelona midfielder assured that “There is nothing more beautiful than playing on a full field that encourages you«.

«Playing in a World Cup is a very big responsibility but i tell the guys they have to enjoy it too“, concluded the coach of the albiceleste team, which will be measured next Tuesday, from 6:00 p.m., with Guatemala, in what will be the second date of Group A.

Véliz, the Argentine goalscorer: “We had to start off on the right foot”

The one who also left some concepts was the Argentine striker, Alejo Velizauthor of the first goal in the victory against the Asian team, current champion of that confederation.

The midfielder, in dialogue with the official broadcast of the match, valued the result and highlighted how important it was was to start with a triumph in the maximum youth tournament, in which the United States, New Zealand and Slovakia also won this Saturday.

“It was important to us. we had to start on the right footand thanks to God and to the people who accompanied us today, we were able to achieve it”, commented the young player, who scored the equalizer after a difficult start for the Argentine team.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



