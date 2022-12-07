The main station TV series “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” delicately presents the epic of the great changes in the mountains and villages and the continuous struggle of two generations

The original self-made 33-episode TV series “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” produced by China Central Radio and Television, premiered on November 15 on CCTV’s comprehensive channel at prime time, and was broadcast simultaneously on iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku, Mango TV, and Guangdong Satellite TV Joint broadcast, Dragon TV and Beijing Satellite TV special broadcast. The play tells the story of China in the new era with the theme of great changes in the mountains and villages. Its detailed and realistic production, realistic plots that face poverty, and lifelike characters that are deeply down-to-earth have aroused heated discussions among audiences across the country. It is a masterpiece of poverty alleviation that shines in the eyes and warms in the heart”!

1. Pay tribute to the great fight against poverty and demonstrate the feelings and spirit of two generations of hard work

The TV series “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” presents an epic story of two generations of people in the mountainous areas of the central and western regions, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, going forward and declaring war on the poverty of generations. With a panoramic perspective and touching plots, the whole play presents the historic achievements of China‘s poverty alleviation in a multi-dimensional and artistic way, and pays tribute to the great poverty alleviation of “the top and bottom work together, fight as hard as possible, be precise and pragmatic, pioneer and innovate, overcome difficulties, and live up to the people” Attacking spirit.

“Splendid Mountains and Rivers” adheres to the people-centered creative orientation. It tells the story of Zhao and Liu, two villages with different surnames, merged into one village due to a natural disaster in the central and western mountainous areas in the mid-1980s. I am saddened by the poverty situation caused by natural disasters and years of grievances between the two villages: Zhao Laifu, a villager, died of illness in the provincial capital because of begging; The teachers ran away, and the children did not go to school; the old people in the village had no money to repair their houses, and no money to see a doctor;

Zhao Shuhe, the village party secretary, is determined to change the face of poverty in his hometown. At the same time, he also has to deal with the relationship with the villagers of the Liu family represented by Liu Daman. Guowen, who was sent to the village with his father back then, has deep affection for this land. He, Zhao Shuhe and Liu Daman were good friends when they were young. Guowen has been paying attention to the situation in the village since he joined the government department. It is also his long-cherished wish to get rid of poverty in this piece of land. The three made various efforts and attempts to get rid of poverty, and two generations have devoted themselves to the cause of poverty alleviation one after another. Under the leadership of the party and with the joint efforts of the whole village, the village was finally lifted out of poverty.

The play takes the great spirit of poverty alleviation as the core, forms care and echoes with the current reality, releases the great power of the national spirit, and becomes a mountain with the depth and thickness of an epic, as well as a cordial taste of life and pyrotechnics. Township Great Change Country Album.

2. Seeing the big from the small, seeking “truth” and “warmth”, presenting realistic works with warmth

In human history, the unprecedented scale, the most powerful, and the most populous poverty alleviation goals and tasks have been completed on schedule, and the absolute poverty problem that has plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years has been historically resolved. Against the background of this era, the play chose a small mountain village. See the big from the small. Realistic narration, full of characters, distinctive personalities, facing the difficulties of the poor natural conditions in the mountain village, linking the fate of the small people in the mountain village with the background of the times, demonstrating the perseverance of the mountain people who do not bow to their fate under the pressure of survival and fight against poverty , and released the brilliance of humanity such as mutual help, love, friendship, and family affection in the midst of difficulties and tribulations.

After the merger of the two villages, Zhao Shuhe, who served as the village party secretary, and Liu Daman, the village director, formed all-round rivals who fell in love and killed each other. A mudslide that destroyed villages and fields made Zhao Shuhe believe in the will to develop in harmony with nature; the poverty and backwardness of his hometown is an unforgettable pain in his personal feelings and life; he loves the land for most of his life and is determined to build dams to promote quality Wheat cultivation. Together with Liu Daman, he gradually became the backbone and leader of the villagers on the road to wealth.

From the grassroots level to the deputy county magistrate, Guo Wen has grown into a mature and wise national middle-level and senior cadre who cares about the people, the director of the Provincial Poverty Alleviation Office. Liu Qiuling, regardless of the strong opposition of the family surnamed Liu, took the initiative to pursue Zhao Shuhe as a husband and wife, and became a “virtuous wife”. She took root in rural education without complaint or regret. Perseverance and hard work finally built the first standardized central primary school in the history of Liujiaping…

There are many characters in the play, and they tell vividly about their pain, entanglement, forbearance, persistence, longing and struggle. Every difficulty is overcome by twists and turns. In the various relationships intertwined with love, family affection, friendship, and nostalgia, there is love in hate and tears in laughter. The two feuding villagers finally cared for each other; Liu Mancang and Liu Mandun brothers, who are lazy and lazy, are typical impoverished households in Liujiaping who have no ambition to “wait and ask” in the fight against poverty, but they also changed in the end. “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” has told a touching story of the new era, deeply injecting ideals, responsibilities, and beliefs into the hearts of the audience.

3. “Stained with mud, with dewdrops, and steaming”, delicate and vivid, and well-made.

“Splendid Mountains and Rivers” has a grand structure, diverse character designs, and ingenious narrative methods. The plot is compact and ingeniously produced, making the slow rural life dramatic, conflicts and climaxes, heart-wrenching. For example, in the scene of a sudden mudslide in Banshan Village, in the pouring rain, hundreds of villagers wearing plastic sheets, straw hats, and dou luo made an emergency transfer in the middle of the night. The tragic scene made the audience nervous across the screen. In the face of the catastrophe, the villagers of Liujiaping let go of the grievances between the two villages and took the affected villagers of Banshan Village back to their homes one by one. Combining documentary and drama organically, truly creating atmosphere, truly shaping characters, and truly expressing emotions, many viewers cried and said bluntly: “It can be noisy at ordinary times, but unite as one when it is critical. This is our real countryside. This is our lovely country party.”

“Splendid Mountains and Rivers” is deeply down-to-earth, with real chapters in the details, full of sense of age, and full of “earth flavor”. Whether it is the clothing, skin color of the characters or the scene props, they are all very real. In addition, the actors in the play speak authentic Shaanxi dialect, which makes people feel very cordial. The original ecology of “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” truly reproduces the life of impoverished villages. Among the trivial and tiny details, the delicate and vivid images, the highly textured and close-to-life service, and the distinctive dialect dialogues finally make the play show a high degree of restoration and give the audience a strong sense of substitution.

As the main station’s key repertoire in 2022, “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” has assembled a first-class creative team in China. The play is directed by the famous director Yu Chun. Li Naiwen, Yan Bingyan, Wang Lei, Hu Ming, Su Qing, Jiang Guannan, Zhang Jiayi, Ma Shaohua, Ding Yongdai, Zhang Zhijian and other outstanding actors starred in the play. , They dedicated their superb acting skills in “Splendid Mountains and Rivers”, standing at the spiritual height of recording the progress of the times and shaping the epic struggle, and expressing their family and country feelings on the screen.

“Only by stepping on the soil with your feet can you really walk into the hearts of the audience.” “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” is a panoramic, three-dimensional, and epic masterpiece showing the history of poverty alleviation. This sincere work has been recognized and loved by audiences across the country. It is a spiritual and cultural feast in 2022 with excellent ideological and artistic quality. (Wang Yongli)