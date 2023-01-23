[NTD Times, Beijing Time, January 24, 2023]On January 23, the “Director Fu Ning Funeral Committee” issued an obituary stating that Fu Ning, a famous mainland film and television screenwriter and director, died of a “sudden illness” in Beijing at the age of 55.

On the evening of the 23rd, many insiders in the mainland film and television industry posted news that the director Fu Ning had passed away, and student Cui Yaoao posted on Weibo, saying that it was “too sudden” and sent many crying emojis. Many netizens also expressed their astonishment and regret at this, saying “too young”.

Actor Liu Huan revealed that he still had a call with Fu Ning on New Year’s Eve, and he was fine two days ago. He said that Fu Ning’s death was unbelievable to him, but he did not disclose the cause of death.

According to public information, Fu Ning graduated from Beijing Film Academy and has been engaged in film and television screenwriting and directing for more than 20 years. His representative works include the TV series “Pigeon Whistle”, “Family Portrait”, “Hutong”, “Autumn Cicada”, “Shishahai” and the upcoming drama “The Sea in Dream”.

Fu Ning’s works mainly have two themes, one is the theme of the historical changes of Chinese society, and the main theme is to reflect the “main theme” under the CCP’s rule, such as “Hutong”, which praises the “neighborhood committee” of the CCP’s grassroots control organization, known as “neighborhood committee” Always “serve the people”.

For example, “Pigeon Whistle” praised the CCP’s so-called “reform and opening up” with the changes in ordinary people’s lives. On the mainland “Douban” website, netizens commented that this drama “is far-fetched and called grounding.”

Another theme is to sing the praises of the CCP’s spies before it forcibly seized China’s power—the “underground party.” For example, “Magic City” is set in Shanghai in the 1930s and tells how a magician helped the CCP.

Douban commented, “I haven’t watched too much, it’s really disgusting”, “Awkward plot, awkward acting, awkward dubbing, awkward episode”;

“Autumn Cicada” is set in Hong Kong, telling the story of the so-called “patriotic (party) youth, underground party”.

Fu Ning’s works are generally produced by CCTV, the mouthpiece of the CCP, and broadcast to the whole country during the “golden” time period, affecting hundreds of millions of people in China.

In December last year, the epidemic in mainland China was out of control, and many celebrities in the entertainment industry passed away, including the famous former Beijing Film Studio photographer Rod An, performing artist Fang Hui, well-known actor Fu Zucheng, director Wang Jingguang, former director of the China Film Archive Chen Jingliang, etc. .

In January, more show businessmen died.

On January 1, Wei Lian, a well-known mainland director, died of illness at the age of 78. During his lifetime, he directed many red movies such as “The Great Battle” and “The Great Turning Point”.

On January 6, Huang Yun, a first-generation TV personality and a famous screenwriter who wrote scripts praising CCP members, died in Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital.

On January 3, Xiong Yuanwei, a film director and professor at the School of Art of Shenzhen University, passed away.

On January 2, Chinese film actor Du Xiongwen passed away. Du Xiongwen participated in many red films before his death.

On January 9, Chen Chan, director of the Shanghai Film Studio, died in Shanghai at the age of 66.

In the early morning of January 10, He Ping, the former vice president and secretary-general of the China Film Directors Association and a famous director, passed away in Beijing in the early morning of the same day. He was 65 years old. .

On January 12, Liu Shuliang, former head of the director department of the School of Drama, Film and Television, Communication University of China, passed away.

