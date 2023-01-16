Original title: The main visual of the IMAX Spring Festival file “Rui Rabbit Blessing Good Luck” announces blockbuster films to gather in IMAX to “bring the year too big”

Sohu Entertainment News The Year of the Rabbit is coming in spring. IMAX today released the main visual of the 2023 Spring Festival file, which is a warm-up for the annual IMAX Spring Festival file. The pre-sale of the film also officially opened today. This year’s IMAX Spring Festival has a variety of themes. The sci-fi film “The Wandering Earth 2” specially produced by IMAX will once again open an audio-visual feast. Zhang Yimou once again returns to the historical theme of ancient costumes, and Shen Tengyi Yang Qianxi brings “Manjianghong”, a phenomenon-level national comic Tian Xiaopeng, the director of “The Return of the Great Sage”, has created “Deep Sea” for seven years, and “No Name” is played by Tony Leung and Wang Yibo to interpret the turbulent spy war legend in the turbulent years.

The main visual of the 2023 IMAX Spring Festival stalls is based on the theme of “Bringing the New Year Big”, which is lively and agile, implying auspiciousness and good luck. “2023” and “Make the New Year Big” on the luminous good luck machine show the festive atmosphere of the New Year. When the good luck machine turns, the cute and smart Ruitu presents “Lucky Movie Tickets”, which indicates that watching IMAX in the New Year will bring you a happy new year. It can start the year with good luck. The traditional “red and blue” color scheme has been changed in a modern design style and then matched with the design of retro neon lights. The flowers are full of flowers, making the whole picture full of the atmosphere of a retro movie theater. In addition, the small easter eggs buried in the screen made movie fans even more pleasantly surprised: the date on the lucky movie ticket connects the year of IMAX’s founding in 1967 and 2023, connecting the past and future of IMAX, and presenting IMAX since its founding. Promises and blessings that have never changed since the beginning.

“The Wandering Earth 2”: IMAX’s special shooting of important scenes presents more than 26% of the screen

The sci-fi movie “The Wandering Earth 2” is the sequel to the phenomenon-level domestic sci-fi “The Wandering Earth” that once broke the IMAX box office record. This time, it has further cooperated with IMAX. The whole film is specially shot by IMAX. Many important scenes will be shown on the IMAX screen More than 26% shock. “The Wandering Earth 2” will focus on the story before the first part. The dispute over digital life is emerging, the lunar engine is exposed for the first time, the solar crisis is imminent, and the fate of human beings will lead to great suspense. The film is directed by Guo Fan, the director of the previous work, and supervised by Liu Cixin, the author of the original work.

“Man Jianghong”: Zhang Yimou’s costume suspense comedy star-studded “fairy fight”

The movie “Man Jianghong” Zhang Yimou interprets a new legend based on real history. Through the audio-visual quality and viewing environment of IMAX, “Manjianghong” is expected to bring the audience an immersive and suspenseful viewing experience, and the powerful stars led by Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi will also bring more acting skills feast. It tells the story of Shaoxing in the Southern Song Dynasty, four years after Yue Fei’s death, Qin Hui led his troops to negotiate with the Kingdom of Jin. On the eve of the meeting, the envoy of the Kingdom of Jin died at the prime minister’s residence, and the secret letter he was carrying disappeared. A small soldier Zhang Da (played by Shen Teng) and Sun Jun (played by Yi Yangqianxi), the deputy commander of the personal battalion, are involved in a huge conspiracy by chance… Xi acts as the double hero, with Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, and Wang Jiayi leading the leading roles.

“Deep Sea”: The new masterpiece of the director of “The Return of the Great Sage” is gorgeous and dreamy, let your imagination fly

“Deep Sea” is a new masterpiece launched by the famous animation director Tian Xiaopeng after the phenomenal Chinese manga “The Return of the Great Sage”. According to reports, in the seven years after “The Return of the Great Sage”, Tian Xiaopeng led 1,478 animators to meticulously craft and pioneer the development of particle ink animation, realizing the combination of Chinese ink painting and mainstream 3D technology. It revolves around a brand new underwater world that is different from the past. It tells the story of a girl who pursues and explores in the mysterious underwater world and encounters a unique life journey. The film is directed by Tian Xiaopeng and produced by October Culture and Caitiaowu Films.

“No Name”: Tony Leung, Wang Yibo, and Cheng Er’s big screen aesthetics attract expectations

The blessing of Cheng Er's distinctive "big screen aesthetics" and the charismatic starring lineup led by Tony Leung and Wang Yibo is very exciting. It tells the story of the Japanese occupation of Shanghai during the Anti-Japanese War, and the underground members of the Communist Party of China risked sending out information to disrupt the peace talks between Japan and Chiang Kai-shek and safeguard the motherland. The film is written and directed by Cheng Erren, starring Tony Leung and Wang Yibo, with Zhou Xun and Huang Lei as special stars, and starring Sen Bozhi, Dapeng, Wang Chuanjun, Jiang Shuying, and Zhang Jingyi.

