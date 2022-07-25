Source: Sohu Movies
Sohu Entertainment News The 79th Venice Film Festival announced the main visual poster. Created and designed by Italian illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti, it depicts a red-haired lioness with golden wings. The official said “a lioness flies over the sky of history with grace and vigor” & “symbol of hope” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Venice Film Festival.
The Venice Film Festival was founded in 1932, and the gold color is a reference to the posters of the early 20th century, and the lioness, a symbol of strength, is full of grace and creativity. 90 years later, the Golden Lion travels through history with vigor and lightness. She is a symbol of hope while remaining fierce and provocative.
The festival will be held from August 31st to September 10th. Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
posted on:Beijing