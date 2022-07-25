Original title: The main visual poster of the 79th Venice Film Festival released the golden “Lion Goddess” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the film festival

Sohu Entertainment News The 79th Venice Film Festival announced the main visual poster. Created and designed by Italian illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti, it depicts a red-haired lioness with golden wings. The official said “a lioness flies over the sky of history with grace and vigor” & “symbol of hope” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Venice Film Festival.

The Venice Film Festival was founded in 1932, and the gold color is a reference to the posters of the early 20th century, and the lioness, a symbol of strength, is full of grace and creativity. 90 years later, the Golden Lion travels through history with vigor and lightness. She is a symbol of hope while remaining fierce and provocative.

