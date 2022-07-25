Home Entertainment The main visual poster of the 79th Venice Film Festival released the golden “Lion Goddess” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the film festival_Symbol_Lorenzo Mattotti_Energy
Entertainment

The main visual poster of the 79th Venice Film Festival released the golden “Lion Goddess” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the film festival_Symbol_Lorenzo Mattotti_Energy

by admin
The main visual poster of the 79th Venice Film Festival released the golden “Lion Goddess” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the film festival_Symbol_Lorenzo Mattotti_Energy
2022-07-25 09:59
Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: The main visual poster of the 79th Venice Film Festival released the golden “Lion Goddess” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the film festival

Sohu Entertainment News The 79th Venice Film Festival announced the main visual poster. Created and designed by Italian illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti, it depicts a red-haired lioness with golden wings. The official said “a lioness flies over the sky of history with grace and vigor” & “symbol of hope” to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Venice Film Festival.

The Venice Film Festival was founded in 1932, and the gold color is a reference to the posters of the early 20th century, and the lioness, a symbol of strength, is full of grace and creativity. 90 years later, the Golden Lion travels through history with vigor and lightness. She is a symbol of hope while remaining fierce and provocative.

The festival will be held from August 31st to September 10th. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Craig Federighi: "Sideloading is the best ally of cybercriminals"

You may also like

New investors enter the capital of The Longevity...

Animated movie “Crazy!The premiere of “Guibao: Samsung Treasures”...

Benetton continues its relaunch: Andrea Incontri appointed new...

NBA players hit the face TS? Kendall’s sweetest...

The screening of the documentary “The Power of...

TV animation “Detective Conan, Prisoner Mr. Zawa” will...

Top supermodel Kate Moss reveals her scars! 15...

What other charming supporting roles are there in...

what does EOE mean

Salomon Unveils XT-6 10th Anniversary Special Project |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy