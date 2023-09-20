The majority of Spanish soccer players lift a boycott of the national team after government intervention

MADRID (AP) — Most of the soccer players who won the World Cup with Spain lifted their boycott of the women’s team in the early hours of Wednesday after the government intervened to close an agreement that is expected to produce immediate structural changes in the Spanish Football Federation. Soccer.

Only two players, whose names were not immediately revealed, chose to leave the camp after receiving a guarantee from the government that they would not be sanctioned. The others stayed after being assured that some of their demands for reform would be met.

The footballers had appeared at the concentration on Tuesday after having been included, against their will, in the first call of the new coach, Montse Tomé, the day before, in the latest turn of the crisis that has shaken Spanish football. after the former president of the REFE, Luis Rubiales, gave a non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso on the lips last month, during the delivery of the World Cup to Spain in Australia.

The specific details of the agreed changes were not made public after the several-hour meeting in which the top government sports official, the soccer players, Tomé and RFEF directors participated. The meeting ended around 05:00 in the morning on Wednesday.

Víctor Francos, Secretary of State for Sports and president of the Higher Sports Council, said that the “cordial meeting” led to the creation of a commission in which the players, the RFEF and the government will participate.

The agreements should promote progress in gender policies and equal pay, as well as structural changes in women’s football. It was not clear, however, if there will be layoffs in the Federation.

One of the soccer players’ demands was that the interim president of the RFEF, Pedro Rocha, who took office after Rubiales’ resignation, also leave his position.

