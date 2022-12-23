Listen to the audio version of the article

There are many reasons to love the Christmas holidays, one of them can also be the make-up of the holidays. The magical spirit in the air, the playful atmosphere that reigns, the desire for joy and serenity, is an incentive to dare a more lively make-up, with sparkling shades and glitter. Those who don’t particularly like glitter can show off the classic smokey eyes, bright or matte lipsticks and eyeshadows in purple, antique pink and bronze shades. We have collected the make-up collections of some maisons for a perfect make-up to show off during the holidays.

Bright and glittery make-up for the holidays Photogallery15 photos View

Chanel Ask for the moon

A magnetic make-up inspired by the glow of the moon which focuses on intense lips and a luminous face for the Holidays. Among the must haves, the illuminating powder in the maxi format, Eclat Lunaire, inspired by Chanel N°5, and the Duo Lumiere luminous transparent gel duo, a multitasking to be applied on the eyes, brows, lips and face to further illuminate the face. For those who love less sparkling nuances, the alternative is the Les Accords de Chanel collection, for an impeccable tone-on-tone look, perfect for sophisticated make-up. The face, lips and nails are dressed in harmonies and contrasts in a versatile color palette: an invitation to create your own look starting from the complexion.

Dior The Atelier of Dreams

For the 2022 Holidays, Peter Philips, creative director of the maison’s make-up division, has imagined a magical universe by proposing a limited edition line, full of magic and mystery, with a precious design and melting textures, perfect for creating sophisticated make-up and glowy. Among the must-have products, the legendary Rouge Dior opaque lipstick, enriched by an engraving of cosmic inspiration and the particularly bright and chic Dior Vernis nail polishes. The eyeshadows blend in nude and silver nuances, while for the lips we find lipsticks with a velvety finish and ultra shine for more voluminous lips. The famous limited edition palette-clutch for beautiful gift boxes is part of this collection.

Givenchy A Magical Winter Tour

The capsule collection immerses itself in the winter atmosphere: under a starry sky that is reflected in the snow. A collection that revisits three iconic products of the maison: Prisme Libre face powder, Le Rouge Sheer Velvet Givenchy lipsticks and the recently reformulated Le Rouge Interdit lipsticks, with a pack that recalls a skiing outfit. The product pack wears a comfortable padded fabric with a futuristic and super bright flavor, inspired by the winter outerwear created by Matthew Williams for Givenchy.

Guerlain Fly to the Stars

A collection that transports us to the stars, with enveloping colors and golden touches. The complexion becomes warm and luminous thanks to the iconic Terracotta enriched with precious golden pigments in the shape of stars and the brand new multipurpose Gel-Gloss designed to make the face, lips and eyes shine thanks to its pearly pink pigments. To which are added the Rouge G eyeshadow palette and lipsticks with customizable cases, such as the luxurious golden one decorated with sparkling stars.